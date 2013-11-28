Preview: Oilers at Predators

The Nashville Predators have won five of their last six games thanks to the stellar play of rookie goaltender Marek Mazanec. The Predators look to build on their 6-3-1 home record when they face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Edmonton, which is 4-8-2 on the road, saw its first three-game winning streak of the season come to an end Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ilya Bryzgalov is slated to make his first start since signing a one-year deal with the Oilers earlier this month. Mazanec has started eight consecutive games for Nashville, recording two shutouts and limiting opponents to a maximum of two goals in each of the last six contests. Edmonton has allowed a league-worst 89 goals, while Nashville has scored a Western Conference-low 60 tallies.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-16-2): Bryzgalov will be competing for starts with Devan Dubnyk, who was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after allowing one goal in two starts but surrendered four in 25 minutes before being replaced by Bryzgalov on Monday. Defenseman Philip Larsen has missed three games with a back injury but practiced with the team Tuesday and is day-to-day. Jordan Eberle leads the team with 10 points in November.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (13-10-2): Mazanec needed to make only 19 saves to post his second shutout at Columbus on Wednesday, which means Carter Hutton could make his first start since Nov. 10. Hutton has a 3.39 goals-against average and .891 save percentage this season. Patric Hornqvist has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Bryzgalov is 9-6-3 with a 2.54 GAA and .913 save percentage in 19 career starts against the Oilers.

2. Edmonton F Nail Yakupov has five points in his last five games.

3. The Predators have won their last two home games against Edmonton.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Oilers 2