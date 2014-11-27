Preview: Oilers at Predators

The Nashville Predators are stating their case to be included in the early discussion regarding the Western Conference’s powers, and the reeling Edmonton Oilers aren’t expected to silence that talk. The Predators vie for their eighth win in 10 overall contests and a three-game regular-season sweep of the cellar-dwelling Oilers when the teams meet in Music City on Thursday. Craig Smith, who recorded a goal and assist in Nashville’s 4-3 shootout victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday, scored twice in the Predators’ 4-1 triumph against Edmonton on Oct. 29 and added an assist in a 3-2 win on Nov. 11.

While the Predators are cruising along at 8-1-1 at Bridgestone Arena, Edmonton dropped a 3-2 decision to Dallas on Tuesday to extend its overall winless streak (0-6-1) and paltry mark against the West (0-11-1). Taylor Hall scored his 100th career goal and survived a vicious knee-on-knee hit by Stars forward Ryan Garbutt in the loss. Hall, who scored in his team’s first meeting with Nashville, has recorded 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 12 career contests against the Predators.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN360 (Edmonton), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-14-2): Edmonton is testing the trade market for a center and reportedly is kicking the tires on a deal for Columbus’ Artem Anisimov, TSN reported on Wednesday. The Oilers are said to be looking to include left wing David Perron in the deal that could involve multiple players. Perron has just two goals to his credit this season after mustering a career-high 28 in 2013-14, while Anisimov also has tallied just twice this campaign.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (14-5-2): After seeing last season derailed by an infection in his hip, Pekka Rinne has bolted to the best start of his career - winning eight of his last nine starts and sharing the league lead with 14 victories overall. “Our team is totally different now, and obviously, personally, you want to always play as well as you can possibly play,” said Rinne, who turned aside 47-of-50 shots to record the first two wins of the season series versus Edmonton. Rookie Filip Forsberg has made his presence felt with 22 points and a gaudy plus-18 rating.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who notched his 100th career assist versus Dallas, also set up a goal in each of the two previous meetings with Predators.

2. Nashville is 5-1-1 against Pacific Division representatives.

3. Edmonton D Justin Schultz’s availability versus Nashville is in jeopardy after he was benched on Tuesday against the Stars.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Oilers 1