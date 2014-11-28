(Updated: CORRECTS to 0-11-2 in graph 4 ADDS to note 2 to UPDATE Hendricks injury)

Predators 1, Oilers 0 (OT): Filip Forsberg scored 3:55 into overtime and Pekka Rinne registered his 34th career shutout as host Nashville sent Edmonton to its eighth consecutive defeat.

Forsberg found the net about 10 seconds after hitting the post, spinning away from a defender in the left circle and using Jeff Petry as a screen to beat Viktor Fasth short side for his 10th goal. Rinne made the victory possible by denying Jordan Eberle on a penalty shot 13 seconds into overtime after Predators defenseman Shea Weber closed his hand on a loose puck in the crease.

Rinne finished with 37 saves to win his fifth consecutive start and improve to 9-1-0 in his last 10 with his second shutout of the season. Weber and fellow defenseman Roman Josi collected assists as Nashville won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Fasth turned aside 24 shots as the Oilers dipped to 0-7-1 in their last eight overall and remained winless in 13 games (0-11-2) against Western Conference opponents this season.

Edmonton came out strong and recorded the first nine shots on goal and finished with 14 in the opening period, matching the most allowed by the Predators in the opening 20 minutes this season. Rinne denied Eberle in close on the power play just past the midway point of the middle session and Nashville had a goal by Seth Jones waved off minutes later when Paul Gaustad was ruled to make incidental contact with Fasth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Predators F Mike Fisher, sidelined since rupturing an Achilles tendon over the summer, had three hits and zero shots while playing 12:44 in his season debut. ... Oilers F Matt Hendricks took a shot by Weber off his skate early in the first period and did not return. X-rays taken after the game came back negative, but coach Dallas Eakins said Hendricks could not bend his knee. ... Dallas F Ryan Garbutt was suspended two games without game for his knee-on-knee hit on Oilers F Taylor Hall in Tuesday’s game.