Ellis helps Predators hold off Oilers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ryan Ellis scored the first goal Sunday.

Most important, he kept Connor McDavid from scoring the goal that would have probably forced overtime.

The Nashville defenseman, scrambling to cover the left side of the net as Pekka Rinne couldn't get over from the right post, stuck his stick out to knock the Edmonton captain's shot away in the final 30 seconds as the Predators hung on for a 5-4 win at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Playing their sixth game in nine days, the Predators (31-22-9) made Viktor Arvidsson's tiebreaking goal at 1:19 of the third period stand as Rinne (24-15-6) made 14 of his 28 saves in the final 20 minutes for his ninth straight win over the Oilers (33-22-8).

But it was Ellis who came up with the game's biggest save, even though it wasn't an official save.

"At that point, you're just sprawling to try to cover the net," he said. "I honestly think it would have missed the net, but at the end of the day, as long as we get the two points, that's what matters."

After being held off the scoresheet entirely in 3-2 and 2-0 losses earlier this season to Nashville, McDavid cracked the code in this one with a beautiful goal at 5:23 of the first period that saw him blow around Roman Josi and Ellis, as well as an assist on Milan Lucic's second period tip-in.

But when it appeared the NHL points leader was about to notch his 22nd goal and 72nd point of the season, Ellis came up with a stunning denial. Patrick Maroon took a minor at 19:44 for tripping Roman Josi, effectively ending the Oilers' hopes of avoiding a season sweep at the Predators' hands.

Playing from behind all day, Edmonton equalized late in the second period with Mark Letestu's power-play goal at 16:25 and Jordan Eberle's deflection of a Andrej Sekera centering pass at 19:00. It appeared to have more juice than an opponent which seemed heavy-legged at various times throughout the game.

However, Arvidsson slammed home the go-ahead goal off a blind pass from James Neal for Nashville's third man-advantage score of the match. Oilers coach Todd McLellan challenged on the basis of offsides, but after a review that lasted around seven minutes, the goal was allowed to stand.

"I got a number of explanations, and I've been in the game for a long time, and I'm still trying to comprehend them," he said. "I may be a bit biased because I'm with the team that lost, but in my opinion, that's a clear offsides.

"But we gave up three power-play goals and you're going to have a hard time winning when you do that."

Ellis' slapper from the left wing at 4:55 of the first period after a bench minor on Edmonton was the first of eight goals in the first two periods. Filip Forsberg joined in on the power-play fun for the Predators with a wrister at 14:34 of the first, capping an amazing week that saw him score eight goals in four games.

Vernon Fiddler gave Nashville a 3-1 advantage at 7:29 of the second period with the first goal of his second stint with the team. Colin Wilson answered Lucic's goal with a backhander over Cam Talbot at 15:21 in the weirdest sequence of an unusual game.

The goal was originally waved off but reviewed after a tripping penalty was called on the Predators' Craig Smith. Replay showed Wilson's shot clearly hit the back crossbar, but the Smith penalty stood because it was on the scoring team.

The Oilers, who stayed five points behind San Jose in the Pacific Division, fought back to draw even. But Nashville had just enough energy and perhaps a bit of fortune on its side in a draining third period.

"It was a grind, but it's the type of game that playoff teams have to win," Fiddler said. "We just want to keep climbing the standings as much as we can."

Talbot (31-18-7) stopped 23 shots in his NHL-high 56th game of the season. NOTES: Edmonton D Darnell Nurse (ankle) returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 1, when he was injured in Winnipeg. Nurse played 14:25 and had two shots on goal. ... Nashville LW Filip Forsberg's goal Saturday against Washington was his seventh in three games with two hat tricks, making him the first NHL player to do it since Michael Grabner of the New York Islanders in 2011. ... The Oilers scratched LW Anton Slepyshev, along with Ds Eric Gryba and Brandon Davidson. ... Predators scratches were D Anthony Bitetto, C Colton Sissons and D Brad Hunt.