Preview: Oilers at Rangers

A rocky start to the season pretty much doomed the New York Rangers’ chances for a division title but a recent hot streak has the team within striking distance of the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers go for their season-high fifth consecutive victory when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. New York used a pair of victories at Yankee Stadium as a springboard to its current four-game win streak, during which it has outscored the opposition by a combined 18-5 count.

The Oilers are on a hot streak of their own, winning four of their last five following a six-game winless drought. The recent acquisition of Ben Scrivens in a trade with Los Angeles to go with the signing of Ilya Bryzgalov has helped fortify what had been a wretched goaltending situation. “We haven’t played well over the last few games, but we were able to bank points,” Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said. “That comes down to where you need your goaltenders to give you a chance and they’ve done that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSW (Edmonton), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE OILERS (19-33-6): Nail Yakupov has found himself stapled to the bench on more than one occasion this season but the 2012 overall No. 1 draft pick will be getting a chance to make a bigger impact. In a move to boost his team’s offensive production, Eakins elevated Yakupov to the top line alongside Taylor Hall and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the top overall selections in 2010 and 2011, respectively. “I think Yak has played better and to get him with Hallsy and Nuge, may benefit the individual very well,” Eakins said. “Especially with those three guys, they should be able to generate a lot of offense.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS (31-23-3): Captain Ryan Callahan is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, leading to endless speculation that he is a prime candidate to be traded. Callahan is doing his best to give New York pause on making a deal, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over Colorado. “I try not to bring that business to the rink,” Callahan said. “I try to concentrate on the Rangers and what we’re doing here. That’s my main focus. That is where I want to be, on the ice playing for the Rangers.”

OVERTIME

1. New York will play its 6,000th regular-season game Thursday, becoming the fifth Original Six team to reach the milestone.

2. The Oilers have won two of their last three despite getting outshot 144-77.

3. Rangers F Mats Zuccarello has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Oilers 2