Preview: Oilers at Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers attempt to keep their perfect record for the month intact when they continue their four-game road trip Tuesday against the New York Rangers. Edmonton improved to 6-0-0 in December on Monday, opening its trek with a 3-2 overtime victory at Boston.

After the Oilers squandered a 2-0 lead, defenseman Andrej Sekera scored 41 seconds into the extra session to give the club its first win in Boston since 1996-97. New York returns home from a dismal three-game trip to Western Canada that included a 7-5 loss in Edmonton on Friday. The Rangers went 0-2-1 on the trek and have lost eight of their last 10 overall (2-6-2). One good sign for New York has been its offense, which has scored nine goals over its last two games after producing one in three of its previous four contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Edmonton), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-15-2): Taylor Hall was kept off the scoresheet Monday, ending his four-game point streak, after being named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week earlier in the day. The 24-year-old recorded three goals and three assists in victories over San Jose and New York, netting the decisive tally in both to extend his run to three straight contests with the winning goal. Hall is tied with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin for the league lead with five game-winners.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (18-9-4): New York will be without Dan Girardi on Tuesday because of swelling in his knee. The defenseman, who is listed as day-to-day, injured the knee while blocking a shot in Wednesday’s loss at Vancouver. Derek Stepan (ribs) and blue-liner Kevin Klein (oblique) took part in the team’s workout Monday, but remain out indefinitely.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers RW Jordan Eberle has scored a goal in four of his last five games after netting only three in his first 13 contests.

2. New York RW Mats Zuccarello has tallied in two straight contests after scoring once in his previous nine games.

3. Edmonton G Cam Talbot is unlikely to face his former team Tuesday after making 47 saves in the win over Boston.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Oilers 3