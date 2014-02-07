Oilers G Scrivens posts another win in Garden

NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden brings out the best in Edmonton Oilers goaltender Ben Scrivens.

The 27-year-old netminder defeated the New York Rangers for the second time this season at the Garden, stopping 36 shots in a 2-1 Edmonton victory on Thursday night.

Scrivens posted a 1-0 win over New York as a member of the Los Angeles Kings in November, stopping 37 shots in that game.

Edmonton (20-33-6) right winger Nail Yakupov blasted a wrist shot for the winner at 18:42. Yakupov, the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, one-timed a feed from center Sam Gagner at the top of the slot for his 11th goal of the season, snapping a 1-1 tie.

Yakupov has five points during Edmonton’s 5-1-0 stretch. He was rewarded this week by coach Dallas Eakins, who put him on the first line alongside leading scorer, left winger Taylor Hall, and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. That line accounted for 13 of the Oilers’ 31 shots.

“This was our top game this season,” the 20-year-old Yakupov said. “We had few turnovers, no penalties and our goalie played great.”

New York (31-24-3) saw its season-best four-game win streak end.

Scrivens was at his best in the third period, stopping 12 shots, including a point-blank save of center Brian Boyle’s wrist shot midway through the period that would have given the Rangers the lead.

Goalie Cam Talbot registered 29 saves for the Rangers.

Scrivens solidified the Oilers’ goaltender carousel since coming over from the Kings on Jan. 15. He has posted a 2.21 goals-against-average, allowing 12 goals in six games (3-3) and setting an NHL record for most saves (59) in a shutout of San Jose.

”It’s a great building with a lot of history,“ Scrivens said of Madison Square Garden. ”It’s a privilege to strap them on and competing in front of a great crowd. I feel I’ve figured out what I need to do at this level to be successful.

“I‘m not going to perfect every night. I‘m still young and learning in this league, but every good outing is money in the bank. Hopefully, the balance keeps growing.”

Talbot was making his first start since losing to the New York Islanders 5-3 on Jan. 21. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist started the five previous games.

There was only one penalty called in the game. Rangers left winger Daniel Carcillo was whistled for slashing at 10:22 of the second period. Moments later, Scrivens stuffed Rangers center Ryan Callahan’s short-handed breakaway.

The Rangers drew even at 1 just 22 seconds into the second period. Center Mats Zuccarello sent a cross-zone pass that center Derick Brassard one-timed for his 11th goal this season. Brassard scored three goals in his last five games. The play began when left winger Benoit Pouliot pried the puck loose on the far boards.

Edmonton grabbed a quick 1-0 lead when left winger Ryan Smyth poked home his eighth goal of the season and 384th of his career at 2:56. The Rangers were unorganized in their own end and left winger David Perron took advantage. He fired a shot that Talbot stopped up high but lost the rebound to Smyth from in close.

“You have to prepare yourself to execute and compete real hard,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “This wasn’t an easy game. I thought some parts of our game we were executing and playing fast and some other parts we were standing still and watching them.”

NOTES: The Rangers have held opponents to two goals or fewer in 12 of their last 14 games and 11 of the last 13 home games. ... The Rangers have registered 30 or more shots in 25 of the last 31 games. ... The Oilers and Rangers last met on Oct. 22, 2011. ... The Rangers became the fifth team in NHL history to play 6,000 games. ... Edmonton has used five goaltenders this season who have combined for a 3.31 goals-against average, which ranks last in the league. ... Rangers C Mats Zuccarello has five assists in his last five games.