Wings get valuable points with shootout win over Oilers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings just wanted two points Friday night, how they got them did not matter.

Left winger Tomas Tatar scored the only goal of the shootout to give Detroit a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings, who have been riddled by injuries this season, are 2-3-1 in their last six as they battle to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Detroit came into the game in ninth place, out of the playoffs.

“We found a way to get two points and it looks better on the standings,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said.

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped Edmonton right winger Jordan Eberle and left wingers David Perron and Taylor Hall in the shootout. Eberle had been 5-for-5 in shootout chances this season.

“Huge. Howie, obviously, in the shootout, bailing us out was a real positive for us. It gives us some confidence,” Babcock said.

Tatar roofed a forehand after a few moves.

“I really didn’t know what to do. I was hoping all the time that the guys before me would go so I didn’t have to go,” he said. “Howie looked really good the whole game. When guys went before I was just hoping. Bert (todd Bertuzzi) and Alfie (Daniel Alfredsson) have really good skill. Unfortunately they didn‘t. I was happy my puck found a way to the net. Good for us.”

Center Riley Sheahan scored for Detroit (30-23-13). Howard made 21 saves in the 65 minutes.

”We’re not gonna pick and choose how we win at this point of the season. All that matters is that we’re coming out on top, Sheahan said. “Tonight we were fortunate enough to do that. Now we just gotta keep working hard.”

Left winger Ryan Smith scored for Edmonton (23-36-9). Viktor Fasth, who is the sixth goalie to play for the Oilers this season, stopped 22 shots in regulation and overtime.

“I wish we would’ve got a better result. The guys worked hard for it,” Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said. “We had some opportunities down around their net in the third, but we couldn’t quite get it past Mr. Howard.”

The Oilers, last in the Western Conference, have lost three of their last four.

“As much as it sucks, we got a point,” Eberle said.

Smyth tied the score at 1 with 8:43 left in the third period when he beat Howard with a shot from the bottom of the right circle after a giveaway by Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith. It was Smyth’s 10th goal of the season.

“I absolutely didn’t expect that (Smith to put the puck right on his stick). I thought he was going to throw it around the boards,” Smyth said. “Smith just threw it up the middle.”

The Red Wings are 13-0-1 in last 13 against the Oilers, including eight wins in a row in Detroit. Edmonton last beat the Red Wings on Dec. 3, 2009, in Detroit.

Sheahan opened the scoring with 9:35 left in the first period when he put in a one-time shot from Fasth’s left as Sheahan took a pass from Tatar, who was behind the net. It was Sheahan’s fifth goal of the season.

“It was an unbelievable pass. I think me or Millsie (Drew Miller) could have gotten it,” Sheahan said. “We were both whacking at it. Just fortunate it went in.”

NOTES: Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser was cut in the face by Detroit C Luke Glendening’s skate when Glendening tripped over an Edmonton player in the first period. DeKeyser received stitches and returned. ... Detroit C Darren Helm, who has missed five games because of a concussion, took part in Friday morning’s game-day skate. His goal is to be back at some point next week, but it is not known when Helm will return. He is still experiencing slight headaches. ... Edmonton D Jeff Petry was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., grew up in suburban Detroit and is the son of former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dan Petry. ... Oilers RW Taylor Hall played with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires as a junior. Windsor is across the Detroit River from Detroit.