After slow start, Red Wings roll past Oilers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings didn’t let a slow start ruin their evening.

Right winger Teemu Pulkkinen and centers Riley Sheahan and Pavel Datsyuk had a goal and an assist each to lead Detroit to a 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night at Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings didn’t get their first shot until 9:21 into the game -- Edmonton had nine shots prior to that -- and trailed 1-0 after the first period.

“Edmonton skates real well; a bunch of kids with energy. I thought they started real well,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “It took us a while to get going. We had our goaltender give up the first one and I thought he played real well after that. Anytime you start and give up an ugly goal and you’re on your heels, it takes you awhile to get going.”

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall and right winger Justin Abdelkader also scored for Detroit. Henrik Zetterberg had three assists and goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots. It was the Red Wings’ eighth consecutive win against the Oilers and Howard’s 12th straight win against Edmonton.

“We spent a lot of time in their end and they got tired,” Zetterberg said. “I thought we had much better legs in the second than we did in the third. Once we got the puck deep and spent some time (in their end), we got better.”

Left winger Rob Klinkhammer and right winger Nail Yakupov scored for Edmonton. Goalie Ben Scrivens made 21 saves.

“We had a really strong first, a good 20 minutes, we had some scoring opportunities. In the second period, they turned it up,” said Oilers coach Todd Nelson.

Yakupov’s power-play goal, with Scrivens out for the extra attacker to make it 6-on-4, closed it to 3-2. It was Yakupov’s 10th goal.

But Adbelkader and Datsyuk scored empty-net goals. It was Abdelkader’s 17th goal and Datsyuk’s 23rd.

The Red Wings scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Kronwall’s power-play goal 21 seconds into the second period tied the game, 1-1. He beat Scrivens with a wrist shot from the high slot, high on the blocker side. Kronwall shot the puck through the legs of Oilers defenseman Mark Fayne.

Kronwall’s eighth goal came off a drop pass from Erik Cole.

Sheahan gave Detroit a 2-1 lead with 5:56 left in the middle period. He chipped Gustav Nyquist’s cross-crease pass into an empty net for Sheahan’s 11th goal.

“I thought we came out strong in the first and then got away from our game plan in the second,” Klinkhammer said. “And they kind of took over and we were solid in the third.”

Pulkkinen made it 3-1, 10:40 into the third period. He put in a loose puck from the bottom of the left circle for his third goal.

“The good thing about him is he wants the puck, he wants to shoot the puck,” Babcock said about Pulkkinen. “He’s a talented kid and suddenly Sheahan’s line is scoring and that’s good for us. He’s (Pulkkinen) totally dominated the American Hockey League and he’s ready for the next level.”

Pulkkinen was leading the AHL in goals and scoring.

“Guys are stronger here and I have to play harder every shift. It worked well tonight,” he said.

Klinkhammer opened the scoring 2:15 into the game when he jammed in a rebound that Howard couldn’t find in his skates. It was Klinkhammer’s fifth goal.

Edmonton outshot Detroit 14-7 in the second period. The Red Wings didn’t get their first shot until 9:21 into the game, when Scrivens stopped left winger Tomas Tatar’s shot from the top of the right circle. The Oilers had nine shots at that point.

It was the first NHL game worked by a Russian referee as Evgeny Romasko was teamed with Paul Devorski.

NOTES: Both teams were playing the second of back-to-back games and coming off losses. The Red Wings lost 5-3 to the Bruins in Boston on Sunday and the Oilers lost 7-4 to the Hurricanes in Carolina. ... Detroit was without RW Johan Franzen (concussion), F Darren Helm (oblique), D Alexey Marchenko (oblique) and G Jonas Gustavsson (undisclosed) because of injuries. ... Edmonton was without LW Benoit Puliot (illness), LW Taylor Hall (leg) and RW Liro Pakarinen (knee). ... Oilers C Anton Lander returned after missing seven games with a shoulder injury. ... Red Wings F Stephen Weiss was a healthy scratch. He was replaced in the lineup by RW Tomas Jurco. Weiss made two turnovers that led to shorthanded breakaway goals in Detroit’s 5-3 loss in Boston on Sunday.