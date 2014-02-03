Preview: Oilers at Sabres

The two teams with the worst records in the league square off when the Buffalo Sabres host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. As befitting a matchup of last-place teams, both the Sabres and Oilers are coming off lopsided road defeats on Saturday - Buffalo was throttled at Colorado 7-1 while Edmonton was blanked by Boston 4-0. Playing at home does not provide much of an edge for Buffalo, which has dropped six straight at First Niagara Center (0-2-4) - with the last victory coming against New Jersey on Jan. 4.

The Oilers had ripped off three consecutive victories before getting steamrolled by the Bruins in the opener of a four-game road trip that will wind up with stops against the New York Rangers and New Jersey heading into the Olympic break. Edmonton has the second-fewest amount of road wins (eight) in the league - behind only Buffalo’s six - and has dropped eight of its last nine contests (1-6-2) away from home. The Oilers have lost six in a row to the Sabres and last won at Buffalo in March 2002.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE OILERS (18-33-6): Ben Scrivens set an NHL regular-season record with a 59-save shutout on Wednesday and was flustering Boston before the Bruins erupted for three goals in a nine-minute span of the third period. “He looks comfortable to me in there and he’s squared up and under control, and that’s what is important to me,” coach Dallas Eakins said of Scrivens, who is 2-3-0 since being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles. Taylor Hall, who had his six-game point streak end in Boston, needs one goal to reach 20 for the third time in four seasons.

ABOUT THE SABRES (15-31-8): United States Olympian Ryan Miller lost for the fifth time in seven starts (2-3-2) and was yanked after giving up five goals on 22 shots against Colorado, but Buffalo captain Steve Ott was not laying the blame on his goaltender. “Straight out, they embarrassed us, and we embarrassed Ryan Miller,” Ott told reporters after Saturday’s rout. “There was no support at all.” Matt Moulson (upper body) will be sidelined for his second straight game, but Drew Stafford is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out the last four contests - also due to an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Miller has won all six career starts while posting a 1.67 goals-against average versus Edmonton.

2. Oilers D Jeff Petry (foot) missed practice Sunday after blocking a shot in Saturday’s game and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Sabres LW Tyler Ennis has points in three straight games and nine of 11.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Sabres 2