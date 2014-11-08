Gordon goal helps Oilers edge Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Throughout their four-game losing streak, the Edmonton Oilers still believed that they were showing signs of progress.

Now they have some points to back it up.

Edmonton put 52 shots on net and center Boyd Gordon scored with 4:15 remaining to lead the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

“It’s important for our dressing room,” Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said. “We fully understand critics and I embrace the result. You can stand and talk about how well you’re playing or how you’re improved, but if you’re not getting points no one’s going to listen. So for me the points are always for those guys in the room, they understand what process we’re going through. They understand where we’re at and where we’re going.”

Center Mark Arcobello and right winger Iiro Pakarinen also scored for the Oilers. Goalie Viktor Fasth made 29 saves.

Edmonton (5-8-1) is now hoping to turn the tables and go on a winning streak of its own. The Oilers began the year with a five-game losing streak, then won four games in a row before their more recent four-game losing skid.

“I don’t think anybody’s doubted it at all in this room,” Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Because I really do feel like we’ve played some really good hockey all season and still I feel like when we lose games, it’s mistakes that really kills us. ... I don’t think I’ve been involved with a game like that in my period here and it just goes to show how much we’ve improved but it’s about finding a way to do that every night.”

Gordon finished off a terrific play by right winger Teddy Purcell on the winning goal. Purcell skated to his right around Sabres defenseman Nikita Zadorov before finding a wide-open Gordon to his left, who tapped the puck into an open net.

Eakins was glad to see Gordon get rewarded for the hard work he’s been putting in inside both zones.

“He works so hard and he’s never looked sideways once at the number of times he has to start in his D-zone,” Eakins said of Gordon. “He takes great pride in it, he takes great pride in our penalty kill and he just quietly goes about his business. ... I can’t say enough about Boyd. He does a lot of heavy lifting, dirty, dirty work and is happy to do it.”

Right winger Drew Stafford and left winger Matt Moulson scored for the Sabres (3-10-2), who gave up a 2-1 lead in the third period and came up short after getting points in two consecutive games at home.

“When you don’t want to compete and you don’t want to fight for the puck, that’s what’s going to happen,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “We went through this same song a number of times. The worst thing about it, we had a 2-1 lead. We made the biggest mistakes to give them the two goals to go ahead.”

Goalie Michal Neuvirth’s 49-save performance was the best aspect of Buffalo’s evening. The 26-year-old continued his recent stretch of strong play and appears to have the upper hand in net over Jhonas Enroth.

“Our goalies have been outstanding for us all year, both of them,” Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges said. “It’s about time we started paying them back a little bit.”

After a scoreless first period, both teams traded goals 54 seconds apart to begin the second. Moulson opened the scoring for Buffalo 26 seconds into the period, ending his scoring drought with his first goal of the season. Moulson scored on a quick one-timer to the blocker side from close range.

Pakarinen tied the game less than a minute later following a big rebound by Neuvrith. It was his first career goal in just his second NHL game.

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead 6:34 into the third period on Stafford’s second goal in as many games. Stafford skated to his right around Edmonton defenseman Martin Marincin and roofed a wrist shot high to the stick side for his third goal of the season.

Arcobello made it 2-2 with 8:18 remaining with a fine effort from the slot. Despite tight coverage from Sabres defenseman Andre Benoit, Arcobello put a shot into the top right corner of the net while falling backward.

NOTES: Before the game, the Sabres held a ceremonial faceoff with Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Both men have beaten cancer and received a standing ovation from the crowd. ... LW Marcus Foligno (shoulder), D Mike Weber and D Tyson Strachan were scratched for the Sabres. ... D Andrew Ference, LW Luke Gazdic and D Oscar Klefbom were scratched for the Oilers. Ference, Edmonton’s captain, sat out his third and final game of a three-game suspension. ... This was the 68th game all time between the teams. They meet again on Jan. 29 in Edmonton.