McDavid nets pair as Oilers defeat Sabres in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Connor McDavid came out ahead once again in a battle with Jack Eichel on Tuesday night.

McDavid scored two goals -- including the game-winner 3:48 into overtime -- to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres.

“He’s a big-time player,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said. “He scores big-time goals.”

The game showcased McDavid and Eichel, the top two picks from last year’s draft. McDavid was chosen first overall by the Oilers, and Eichel went second to Buffalo. The finishing sequence appropriately featured both rookie sensations.

In the extra session, Eichel raced down the right side of the ice before tossing a shot just wide of the Edmonton net. McDavid then picked up the puck at his own blue line and sped down the ice before beating Robin Lehner with a backhand shot between the goalie’s legs.

“I was on the back check and the puck kind of swings around,” McDavid said. “I had a lot of speed, so I just thought I’d try to get it on net.”

McDavid also opened the scoring 22 seconds into the game.

The showcase performance came in front of plenty of friends and family. McDavid grew up in nearby Ontario and played junior hockey two hours west of Buffalo in Erie, Pa.

“Any time you can score an overtime goal, it feels good,” McDavid said. “To do it in front of friends and family, it feels even better.”

Both players continued their exceptional rookie campaigns. McDavid has 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 28 games after missing much of the year with a fractured collarbone. Eichel is second on the Sabres in scoring with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists).

“I thought 15 and 97 were the two best players on the ice tonight and that’s a real positive for both Buffalo and their future and ours in Edmonton, and the league,” McLellan said.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 31 saves for Edmonton (24-34-7).

Center Cal O‘Reilly scored for the Sabres (25-31-8). Lehner made 39 saves.

“We didn’t play well at all,” Eichel said. “It started with the way we came out. We just didn’t do a lot of good things as a team.”

McDavid’s opening goal came after a disastrous start for the Sabres on defense.

After McDavid forced a turnover inside the blue line, right winger Jordan Eberle found the rookie all alone in front of the Buffalo net. McDavid made a quick deke inside to his backhand and had an open net for his 11th goal of the season.

“I didn’t like our team right from the start of the game,” Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. “I didn’t like how prepared we were to start the game, play the game. We turn the puck over, gave them opportunities. ... We weren’t good in the game and it showed in the chances they have.”

The Oilers appeared to take a 2-0 lead with less than a second remaining in the second period but defenseman Andrej Sekera’s goal was overturned following a coach’s challenge. Edmonton center Anton Lander was offside on the rush at the start of the play, negating the goal.

O‘Reilly evened the score with 10:54 remaining in regulation. After center Sam Reinhart spun inside the left circle and fired a no-look, backhand pass, O‘Reilly chipped the puck into the net. It was O‘Reilly’s first goal of the season and his first NHL goal since Dec. 21, 2011. Cal O‘Reilly is the older brother of injured Sabres center Ryan O‘Reilly.

“It was a good feeling,” O‘Reilly said. “Short-lived here, obviously, not getting the win.”

Afterward, McDavid did his best to downplay the performance. But his teammates knew better.

“I think good players are just able to rise to the occasion,” Eberle said. “Obviously scoring in your first shift and then ending it ... it’s a hell of a storybook ending.”

NOTES: LW Patrick Maroon, LW Luke Gazdic, LW Benoit Pouliot and D Nikita Nikitin were scratched for the Oilers. Maroon was acquired by the Oilers from Anaheim at the trade deadline in exchange for a fourth-round pick and D Martin Gernat. ... D Cody Franson was scratched for the Sabres. ... This was the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. ... This was Buffalo’s fourth of five consecutive games against Pacific Division opponents. Buffalo’s record of 6-5-2 against the Pacific is its best mark against any division.