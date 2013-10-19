Preview: Oilers at Senators

The Ottawa Senators gave their fans what they wanted in their much-anticipated home opener, getting big games from their star players in a drubbing of the winless New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Defenseman Erik Karlsson and captain Jason Spezza each scored a pair of goals and Craig Anderson flashed the goaltending form that was a staple last season. Ottawa, which opened with a six-game road trip, seeks its third straight win Saturday against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

After dispatching one struggling opponent, the Senators get another in the Oilers, who have one only win in eight contests and are making the fifth stop on a six-game road trip. Edmonton is coming off back-to-back 3-2 losses against Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders and has yet to hold an opponent under three goals. Thursday’s loss came despite two goals in eight seconds by Taylor Hall, breaking a team record set by none other than Wayne Gretzky in 1981.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), RSN East, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE OILERS (1-6-1): One of the positives coming out of the latest defeat was the performance of netminder Devan Dubnyk, who returned to the lineup and made 37 saves after sitting out the previous two games. Dubnyk has been a sieve in the early going, surrendering at least five goals in three of his first four starts, so the solid effort against the Islanders was a welcome sight. “Forty shots is a lot to come in on, but he was real solid, made some saves and kept us in it,” Oilers coach Dallas Eakins said. “It was a real good sign.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (3-2-2): Anderson had not been sharp since a season-opening 1-0 shutout, but he made 40 saves against the Islanders and seemed an obvious candidate to start against the Oilers. Anderson is 6-1-1 with four shutouts in his last eight starts versus Edmonton, but coach Paul MacLean will send Robin Lehner to the crease on Saturday, citing the barrage of shots his team allows. “Right now, our basis for the goaltenders is based on the number of shots they have to face,” MacLean said. “If you’re going to be facing 45 and 50, there’s no sense in going back-to-back.”

OVERTIME

1. Spezza had two goals and 12 assists in 10 games against Edmonton.

2. The Oilers have allowed a league-high 35 goals and own the worst penalty-killing unit with a success rate of 69 percent.

3. Lehner has faced 97 shots in five-plus periods for Ottawa, which is giving up an average of 42.1 per contest.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Oilers 2