Preview: Oilers at Senators

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up the eastern portion of their road trip with a visit to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The Senators have points in their last two contests following a three-game losing streak, while the Oilers are 2-2-0 on their road trip. Ottawa posted a 4-3 overtime win in Edmonton on Nov. 13 and is 5-2-1 against Pacific Division opponents.

Robin Lehner will make his eighth straight start in goal for the Senators while Craig Anderson continues to recover from a hand injury. The Oilers are expected to start Viktor Fasth with Ben Scrivens out with a hamstring injury. Both teams have been scoring more on the power play lately, with Edmonton going 3-for-9 in its last three games and Ottawa recording a man-advantage goal in each of its last two contests.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBC, TVA, Sportsnet

ABOUT THE OILERS (16-31-9): Benoit Pouliot practiced Friday and could return versus Ottawa after missing five games with a foot injury, while Matt Hendricks is questionable with a lower-body injury suffered in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime victory over Montreal. Nail Yakupov is on a three-game point streak with a goal and two assists. Defenseman Matt Fraser has been a healthy scratch for the last two games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (21-22-10): Bobby Ryan recorded two assists in his return to the lineup in Thursday’s 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh after missing one game with muscle cramps. Zack Smith resumed skating with teammates Thursday but is still a couple weeks from resuming contact drills as he recovers from a dislocated wrist. Kyle Turris has two goals and two assists in five February contests.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa rookie F Mike Hoffman, who leads the team with 18 goals, scored the overtime winner in the last meeting with Edmonton.

2. Edmonton F Jordan Eberle leads the team with six points (two goals, four assists) in February.

3. The Oilers have won their last three visits to Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Senators 3