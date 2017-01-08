Preview: Oilers at Senators

The Edmonton Oilers have enjoyed success on the road this season and hope to keep the victories coming when they wrap up their four-game trip Sunday against the Ottawa Senators. Edmonton improved to 2-1-0 on its trek — and 12-6-5 overall on the road this campaign — with a 2-1 overtime triumph at New Jersey on Saturday.

Connor McDavid helped set up Mark Letestu's winning goal in the extra session to raise his league-leading total to 46 points. Ottawa will be attempting to put an end to a winless streak that reached four games (0-3-1) Saturday as it began its four-game homestand with a 1-0 loss to Washington. The Senators have scored a total of six goals during their slide and have been held to three or fewer in each of their last seven home contests. Captain Erik Karlsson leads Ottawa with 32 points, but the defenseman has recorded just one in his last five games and has gone 11 contests without a goal.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA

ABOUT THE OILERS (21-13-7): McDavid is tied for the team lead in goals (14) with Patrick Maroon and Leon Draisaitl, who is in the midst of an eight-game drought. Matthew Benning had a night he'll never forget Saturday, as he scored his first goal in 29 NHL games — all this season — early in the third period to forge a 1-1 tie. "I'm just excited that we gave ourselves a chance to get into overtime," the 22-year-old defenseman, who also has recorded seven assists, told reporters. "Honestly, I didn't even hear them announce (my name) over the speaker. I knew I'd get my first eventually."

ABOUT THE SENATORS (20-14-4): Bobby Ryan's disappointing season continued Saturday as he sat out the contest for undisclosed reasons. The 29-year-old right wing — who has scored at least 22 goals six times in his career, including a career-high 35 with Anaheim in 2009-10 — has recorded just seven tallies and seven assists in 32 games this campaign. Mike Condon has appeared in 15 consecutive contests for Ottawa, going 6-5-3 in that span.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers RW Jordan Eberle is mired in a 13-game goal-scoring drought and has netted only one in his last 20 games.

2. Ottawa C Kyle Turris leads the team with 13 goals but has scored just once in his last eight games and twice in 12 contests.

3. Edmonton needs one road victory to eclipse its total from last season.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Senators 2