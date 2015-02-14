Senators pound Oilers

OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators winger Milan Michalek had a good game Saturday afternoon, but he thought it should have been a great one.

“I should have (scored) four in the first period,” said Michalek, whose two goals and an assist led Ottawa to a 7-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Canadian Tire Centre.

The 30-year-old veteran was also wide with a shot at a hat trick late in the third period after a setup from defenseman Erik Karlsson.

“He made a great pass. I had the open net,” Michalek said. “I‘m not even sure how I missed.”

Michalek, who had a career-high 35 goals in 2011-12, has 10 this season. He has been particularly hot lately, however, with 11 points in his last 13 games.

“I feel the same (physically) as always. It’s just the confidence,” Michalek said. “That’s the big thing in hockey. It feels like the pucks are coming to me now.”

Pucks are also going to his teammates these days. They have 11 goals in their last two games. Saturday’s seven matched a season high against Arizona on Jan. 31.

Also contributing to the Senators’ most recent outburst were wingers Mike Hoffman and Alex Chiasson, defenseman Cody Ceci and center Kyle Turris.

Center Derek Roy and defenseman Mark Fayne scored for the Oilers.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Senators

The Oilers’ performance was particularly disappointing after they surprised the Montreal Canadiens, one of the league’s best teams, by beating them 4-3 in overtime Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter what you did the game before,” Oilers defenseman Andrew Ference said. “If you had a good game, you can’t pat yourself on the back for a few days. You have to get on with it and prepare yourself for the next team. Every game is difficult, whether a team is in first place or out of the playoffs.”

The Senators are a long way out -- nine points back of the last wild-card spot -- but they have started to make a little noise by taking five of their last available six points. Two wins did come against the Sabres and Oilers, who are last in their respective conferences.

Meanwhile, Senators coach Dave Cameron called goal scoring contagious, and he’s hoping the whole team is coming down with it.

“The emotion level goes through the roof and everybody is confident and feels better,” Cameron said. “It feeds off itself and builds off itself. We were in the right spots again. We got pucks to the net, we got traffic to the net and we did all the things we’ve been preaching.”

Making his career-high eighth consecutive start, Senators goalie Robin Lehner registered 25 saves. Oilers goalie Viktor Fasth gave up three goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Richard Bachman, who surrendered four goals on 27 shots.

”We have to look ourselves in the mirror, everybody, including myself,“ Fasth said. ”It wasn’t good enough.

“We played three good games here lately and unfortunately here today we couldn’t follow that up.”

The Senators outshot the Oilers 12-11 in a quiet and rather sloppy first period. Moments after Michalek was turned back by Fasth on a short-handed chance alone in front, he scored on the power play to put Ottawa ahead at 7:18. In cashing a rebound off a point shot, Michalek helped Hoffman get his first power-play point of the season.

“I was telling someone going into the intermission, I wouldn’t have thought it would take this long,” said Hoffman, who leads the Senators with 19 goals. “I guess you never know.”

The Oilers tied the score at 15:17 on an Ottawa breakdown that saw winger Bobby Ryan as the lone man back for a two-on-one. Using defenseman Justin Schultz as a decoy, Roy roofed a shot over Lehner’s catching hand for his sixth goal of the season.

The Senators then scored two goals in the first minute of the second period to break open a 1-1 draw and chase Fasth.

First, Ceci one-timed a shot along the ice and past Fasth after taking a slow feed from winger Erik Condra off a three-on-two rush at the 41-second mark. Just 16 seconds later, Turris tired of waiting for a teammate to catch up with him and decided to put a puck on net that trickled past Fasth.

Enter Bachman, who had not played in an NHL game since November 2013.

“We were tied after the first and I think we were lucky we got away with just a tie after the first,” Fasth said. “You give up two quick goals ... I need to make a save there to keep us in the game and I didn’t today.”

Fayne got one back for the Oilers a little more than two minutes later, taking a shot from the point that sailed over Lehner’s left arm. But Michalek scored his second goal 38 seconds later off a two-on-one, giving him his 10th of the season and marking the ninth time in a decade-long career that he has reached double digits.

Michalek’s goal was also the fourth in five shots on net between the teams in a 3:03 span.

Chiasson rounded out the second-period scoring at 18:44 after a fine setup by Condra, who found him with a pass from behind the net. Chiasson’s shot from the slot hit the stick of Oilers winger Rob Klinkhammer and popped up in the air before rolling over the line.

Hoffman scored at 14:07 of the third, completing a three-way passing play with center Mika Zibanejad and winger Bobby Ryan. Legwand deflected home a power-play goal at 15:59 to round out the scoring.

”Before today, we put three really good games together. ... I don’t know where that came from,“ Oilers coach Todd Nelson said. ”You could tell right off the first five minutes we were struggling managing the puck, we were doing things that are uncharacteristic of how we played the last three games before today.

“O don’t know where it came from, but we’re going to have to fix it quick.”

NOTES: Senators D Jared Cowen was the latest to be victimized by coach Dave Cameron’s rotation, as he was a healthy scratch for the eighth time this season, but first since Dec. 6. Cowen’s ice time had slipped in the previous four games, hitting a season-low 12:30 against Pittsburgh on Thursday. ... Senators W Clarke MacArthur was scratched with the flu. ... Senators D Patrick Wiercioch, a healthy scratch in eight of the past 13 games, was back in the lineup. ... Oilers W Benoit Pouliot was activated from injured reserve before the game. He missed the previous five with a foot injury. ... Oilers C Matt Hendricks missed the game with an ankle injury. ... Oilers D Keith Aulie and W Matt Fraser were scratched. ... Oilers G Ben Scrivens was placed on IR. He has been dealing with a hamstring problem since picking up the win Feb. 9 in New Jersey. ... The Senators’ homestand continues Monday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. The Oilers complete a six-game trip Monday in Winnipeg.