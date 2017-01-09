Senators stop Oilers, end four-game skid

OTTAWA -- Mark Stone tried to explain the unexplainable.

"It's weird sometimes," said the Ottawa Senators winger. "I thought we played a lot better hockey in the games we were losing, then we kind of sneak one out here. I think it all evens itself out, for the most part. It's a big win, obviously."

The Senators' 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday snapped Ottawa's losing streak at four games. The Senators were outshot 38-18, including a 29-8 margin in the final 40 minutes.

"I thought we played a great first period," said Stone, who led the Senators with a goal and two assists. "We came out and limited them, didn't give them anything. Had the two-goal lead. Lately, when we've been getting those leads, we let the foot off the gas.

"Obviously it wasn't the prettiest second period, but we battled hard and came back on top. In the third period we battled hard but relied on our goalie for the last 15 minutes."

Also scoring for the Senators (21-14-4) were Zack Smith, Mike Hoffman, Tom Pyatt and Kyle Turris with an empty netter.

Patrick Maroon scored twice while Leon Draisaitl had the other for the Oilers (21-14-7). Connor McDavid chipped in with two assists.

Mike Condon stepped up for the Senators, shutting the door after Draisaitl bounced one in off his back to put Edmonton in front 3-2 just past the midway mark of the second period.

"It was obviously a bad goal at an inopportune time in the game, but the guys responded quickly, tying it up and taking the lead," said Condon. "I just wanted to bear down as hard as I could in the third and give the guys a chance. Fortunately we did that."

Jonas Gustavsson, meanwhile, struggled in the Oilers goal.

"Four is too many," said Edmonton coach Todd McLellan. "You don't win this league giving up four, yet I didn't think we played that poorly. It's kind of mixed emotions. I didn't think we gave up a lot, but we gave up enough to lose the game. The opportunities that we had, their goaltender played extremely well. If we're trusting and relying on our offense to get us five or six a night, that's going to be a tough task."

Maroon is certainly doing his part. His pair gives him 16 on the season, whereas his previous career high was 11 in 2013-14.

Maroon has been particularly hot of late, scoring five times in the last three games.

"I have to just keep working hard," he said when asked about the outburst. "I can't look at that right now. I'm playing with really good linemates, Leon and Connor. Without those guys I don't think some of those goals go in. They are heckuva players. I'm just going to keep playing hard and playing my game being physical, going to the net, getting the dirty goals, protecting the puck, cycling and creating space for those guys."

Scoring the winner was Pyatt, who flipped a quick shot through Gustavsson after taking a nice pass from defenseman Cody Ceci.

"We didn't want to make it five losses in a row," said Pyatt, who admitted he didn't see his shot enter the net. "I thought it got into his armpit and he stopped it. I heard the horn and (saw) guys celebrating. That's when I figured it out."

Senators coach Guy Boucher liked that his players were "paying the price" in front of the Oilers net and "getting shooting mentality."

"I thought we were very aggressive and put a lot of energy into that (first) period," he said. "What we didn't like when we came back in the second period, oops, we didn't have that shooting mentality anymore. Those first 10 minutes in the second period is what put us in trouble. What I liked was the push back after.

"We were 100 percent on the power play, 100 percent on the penalty kill. There were a lot of great things but as you saw in the third period, they were pushing, they were surging, and I think it was time to end it."

The game was the last of a four-stop road trip for the Oilers, who are home to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Senators are off until Thursday, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NOTES: Senators RW Bobby Ryan returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday against the Capitals for reasons that coach Guy Boucher did not reveal. ... Senators D Fredrik Claesson returned to the press box as a healthy scratch. Claesson played against the Capitals on Saturday in just his second game since Nov. 13. ... Oilers RW Jesse Puljujarvi was scratched for the second game in a row and 14th time this season. ... Oilers D Brandon Davidson was scratched for the third game in a row.