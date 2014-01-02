Preview: Oilers at Sharks

(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Pavelski as U.S. Olympian in About the Sharks section.)

The San Jose Sharks attempt to extend their home point streak to 11 games when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. San Jose improved to 9-0-1 at the SAP Center when they posted a 3-1 triumph over Anaheim on Sunday. The Sharks had their four-game overall winning streak snapped two days later, however, as they dropped a 6-3 decision at Anaheim in the back end of the home-and-home series.

Edmonton is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at Phoenix on Tuesday in which it allowed the game’s final three tallies. Taylor Hall collected three assists while David Perron scored a goal and set up another. Despite squandering a 3-1 lead, the Oilers extended their point streak to four games (2-0-2).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE OILERS (13-24-5): Roman Horak made his debut with Edmonton on Tuesday after being recalled from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League last week. The 22-year-old Czech, who was acquired from Calgary on Nov. 8 in the Ladislav Smid deal, appeared in one game with the Flames this season - also against Phoenix. Hall’s three-point performance Tuesday was his second in four games and his fourth multi-point effort in six contests.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (25-9-6): Logan Couture appears to be heating up with goals in each of his last two contests following an 11-game drought. The 24-year-old is two assists shy of 100 for his career. San Jose has been getting unexpected production from 32-year-old left wing Bracken Kearns, who has tallied in two straight games after failing to score in his first seven NHL contests. Joe Pavelski again will represent the United States as the Wisconsin native was named to the Olympic Team for the second straight Winter Games.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks captain Joe Thornton notched his 826th career assist Tuesday, passing Alex Delvecchio for 25th place on the all-time list. He also moved within eight points of Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th in NHL history.

2. Edmonton RW Nail Yakupov was a healthy scratch Tuesday after registering only two goals in his last 18 games.

3. San Jose skated to a 3-1 victory in Edmonton on Nov. 15 as Patrick Marleau recorded a goal and an assist.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Oilers 2