Preview: Oilers at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks continue their unlikely quest for their fifth division title in seven seasons when they begin a three-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. San Jose has seen its lead over Anaheim in the Pacific turn into a three-point deficit thanks to a 1-2-2 stretch. The Sharks had their six-game road point streak halted Saturday as they dropped a 3-2 decision in Colorado.

Edmonton concluded its six-game homestand with a thud as it suffered a 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday after posting a 4-3 overtime triumph over Anaheim two nights earlier. The Oilers went 2-4-0 on the home stretch, scoring a total of four goals in the setbacks. San Jose won three of the first four meetings of the season, limiting Edmonton to seven tallies in the series.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), CSN Plus California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE OILERS (26-40-9): Mark Arcobello apparently impressed Edmonton’s front office this season as the club agreed to terms with the center on a one-year contract extension. The 25-year-old Connecticut native, who was assigned to Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League on Feb. 1, recorded four goals and 14 assists in 41 games with the Oilers. Rugged rookie Luke Gazdic, who collected two goals, two assists and 127 penalty minutes in 67 contests, will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder this week.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (47-20-9): Joe Pavelski leads the team with 38 goals but has scored in only four of his last 20 games. However, the 29-year-old recorded two hat tricks and added a two-goal effort in that span. Pavelski also tops the club with 73 points, one more than captain Joe Thornton.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose D Jason Demers (flu) was back at practice Monday and likely is a game-time decision.

2. The Oilers recalled C Will Acton from Oklahoma City and assigned D Jordan Oesterle to the Barons after agreeing to terms with the 21-year-old Western Michigan product on a two-year contract.

3. Sharks LW Raffi Torres (general soreness) will miss his 12th straight game and may not play again until the postseason.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Oilers 1