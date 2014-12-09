Preview: Oilers at Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers seek their first winning streak in a month as they attempt to sweep the home-and-home series when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Edmonton snapped its 11-game losing streak (0-7-4) in impressive fashion Sunday, posting a 2-1 victory over San Jose at Rexall Place. David Perron scored midway through the third period to snap a tie for the Oilers, who haven’t registered consecutive wins since defeating Buffalo and the New York Rangers on the road on Nov. 7 and 9, respectively.

Sunday’s loss halted a four-game winning streak for San Jose, which begins a five-game homestand with the rematch. Tye McGinn scored the lone goal for the Sharks after the club tallied 10 times over its previous two contests. The Pacific Division rivals will meet for the third time in 12 days on Dec. 18 in San Jose.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE OILERS (7-15-5): The victory on Sunday was Edmonton’s first against a Western Conference team this season. It entered the contest with an 0-12-4 conference record, including an 0-8-1 mark versus the Pacific. With the losing streak now just a bad memory, a positive spin can be put on the Oilers’ recent play as they have earned points in four of their last five contests (1-1-3).

ABOUT THE SHARKS (14-11-4): Patrick Marleau has collected a goal and six assists during his five-game point streak. The 35-year-old’s next tally will be the 445th of his career and move him past Daniel Alfredsson for sole possession of 60th place on the all-time list. Joe Thornton needs one point to snap a tie with Jeremy Roenick and Larry Murphy (1,216) for 40th in NHL history.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose G Antti Niemi is 9-1-1 lifetime against Edmonton.

2. The Oilers have dropped five straight on the road (0-2-3) but have notched a point in each of the last three.

3. Tuesday’s contest continues a stretch during which the Sharks play 11 of 13 at home.

PREDICTION: Sharks 6, Oilers 2