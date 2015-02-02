Preview: Oilers at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to conclude their homestand with their fourth straight victory when they host the Pacific Division-rival Edmonton Oilers on Monday. San Jose improved to 4-1-1 on its seven-game stretch at SAP Center on Saturday with its third consecutive win, a 2-0 triumph over Chicago. There was a key number for Antti Niemi on that evening - Jan. 31 - as the Finnish netminder made 31 saves to secure his 31st career shutout.

Rookie Melker Karlsson and Joe Thornton each recorded a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who will play eight of their 13 games in February at home. Edmonton’s road struggles continued Saturday as it squandered a two-goal lead in the third period by allowing four tallies en route to a 4-2 defeat at Calgary. Jordan Eberle notched a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who fell to 4-13-7 away from home this season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE OILERS (13-28-9): Edmonton needs to find a solution to its problems away from home in a hurry as it embarks on a season-high six-game road trip after hosting Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Oilers did, however, close out a four-game trek in mid-January by recording a pair of shootout victories, with the first ending their 14-game slide on the road. Edmonton would be better suited to give Viktor Fasth the lion’s share of the work on the upcoming trip, as he has registered all four of the team’s road wins while Ben Scrivens has posted an 0-7-5 record away from home.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (27-17-6): Tye McGinn exited Saturday’s game after one period with an undisclosed injury and did not return, but defenseman Scott Hannan played the final two sessions after being helped off the ice in the first following an apparent hit to the head by Chicago’s Bryan Bickell. Patrick Marleau has registered three two-point performances over his last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose captured two of its first three meetings with Edmonton this season, with the home team winning each contest.

2. Edmonton hopes to have Taylor Hall back in the lineup soon as the left wing has missed the last three games with a foot injury.

3. Thornton needs four points to tie Peter Stastny (1,239) for 36th place on the all-time list and nine assists to pull even with Dale Hawerchuk for 20th in NHL history.

PREDICTION: Sharks 6, Oilers 2