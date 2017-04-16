Preview: Oilers at Sharks

Building two-goal leads have become the norm for the Edmonton Oilers in their first playoff series since 2006, but they have had mixed results when trying to hold them. Edmonton hopes to have another opportunity on Sunday as they attempt to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round matchup when visit the San Jose Sharks for Game 3.

The Oilers held a 2-0 lead after one period in the opener but never scored again and lost in overtime. They learned a valuable lesson, however, and stymied the Sharks in Game 2, allowing only 16 shots en route to a 2-0 triumph to knot the series. Cam Talbot posted his first career postseason shutout while Zack Kassian and captain Connor McDavid scored short-handed goals, marking the eighth time in franchise history Edmonton recorded multiple short-handers in a playoff game and first since Game 4 of the 1986 Smythe Division Final against Calgary. San Jose continues to wait for the return of Joe Thornton, who remains day-to-day due to a knee injury that has sidelined him for five contests - including the final three of the regular season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, TVAS, Sportsnet, (Edmonton), NBC Sports California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE OILERS: At 20 years, 91 days, McDavid became the youngest member of the franchise to score a playoff goal since Martin Gelinas (19 years, 319 days) in Game 2 of the 1990 Smythe Division Final versus Los Angeles. McDavid is riding a 16-game point streak that began on March 14 and has seen him collect eight goals and 19 assists. Oscar Klefbom, who scored in the series opener, left Game 2 in the third period after being hit in the left leg with a shot but is expected to play Sunday, although Edmonton recalled fellow defenseman Griffin Reinhart from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League as a precaution.

ABOUT THE SHARKS: While it may have learned how to protect a two-goal lead in Game 2, Edmonton continued to spend way too much time in the penalty box - but San Jose failed to cash in. The Sharks have received six power-play opportunities in each of the first two contests but have converted just once. "I think our power play in the second game mimicked our 5-on-5 play - we weren't hungry enough and we got outworked in a lot of areas," coach Peter DeBoer told reporters. "We just have to get back at it. I liked it in Game 1 and I didn't like it in Game 2."

OVERTIME

1. San Jose LW Patrick Marleau is second among active NHL players with 65 career postseason goals.

2. Each of Edmonton's last two playoff wins have been 16-save shutouts, with Jussi Markkanen posting one in Game 6 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final against Carolina.

3. The winner of Game 3 in best-of-seven series that are tied 1-1 has gone on to win 202 of the 299 matchups.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Oilers 1