Sharks 5, Oilers 2: Joe Pavelski registered his fourth two-goal performance of the season - and second in four games - as San Jose earned a split of the home-and-home series.

Logan Couture recorded a goal and an assist while rookie Barclay Goodrow and defenseman Brent Burns also scored for the Sharks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss at Edmonton on Sunday. Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau each notched a pair of assists and Alex Stalock made 25 saves as San Jose kicked off its five-game homestand in impressive fashion.

Jordan Eberle and David Perron tallied for the Oilers, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games (1-8-4). Ben Scrivens turned aside 19 shots as Edmonton was denied its first winning streak since Nov. 7-9.

Pavelski and Goodrow scored 56 seconds apart early in the first period to give San Jose a 2-0 lead, with Pavelski putting a spinning backhander from the right faceoff circle into the top left corner of the net at 4:33 and Goodrow burying a rebound on the doorstep for his first NHL goal. Eberle halved the deficit at 12:08 and Perron took a cross-slot pass from Teddy Purcell and beat Stalock from the left hash marks 4:07 later to knot the contest.

Couture snapped the tie 6:14 into the second, tipping defenseman Scott Hannan’s shot from the left point past Scrivens. Pavelski restored the two-goal advantage during a power play 81 seconds later as he converted Marleau’s touch pass from below the left circle and Burns sealed the win with a shot from the right point with 5:29 left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Jose C Melker Karlsson notched an assist in his NHL debut. ... Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic left the game in the first period with an undisclosed injury and RW Mike Brown suffered an apparent leg injury late in the second and did not return. ... Thornton raised his career point total to 1,218, moving ahead of Jeremy Roenick and Larry Murphy for sole possession of 40th place on the all-time list. ... Edmonton has lost six straight on the road (0-3-3) and fell to 1-13-4 against the Western Conference - including a 1-9-1 mark versus Pacific Division rivals.