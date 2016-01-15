Sharks use secret weapon in win vs. Oilers

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have a secret weapon in Joonas Donskoi. But until Thursday night, they weren’t able to unleash the rookie’s shootout talents this season.

Donskoi put on a dazzling move to follow a Joe Pavelski shootout goal and San Jose goalie Martin Jones denied a pair of Oilers as the Sharks won back-to-back games at home for the first time this season with a 2-1 victory over Edmonton.

“I’ve seen them in practice,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said of Donskoi’s moves. “It was a no-brainer to throw him in there. You never know how a guy is going to react under the pressure but he delivered. He was great.”

The Sharks did not play past regulation at home during the first half of their season schedule, and required a shootout to decide a game only once this season -- their fourth game overall at New Jersey.

“I can’t believe we’re halfway through the season and hadn’t had one,” DeBoer said of his team playing past regulation at home. “We had two great moves and two great saves.”

The Oilers, meanwhile, tried as they might to give former Sharks coach Todd McLellan a victory during his initial return to the city where he coached the previous seven seasons. In the end, however, it was a seventh straight loss on the road (0-4-3).

“I know that team well and for us to play the way we did we have to pleased,” McLellan said. “It’s still important to get the points, but the execution was good.”

The buzz afterward, however, was the backhand deke Donskoi put on Edmonton’s Cam Talbot to leave the goalie on one post while the Finnish rookie tucked a forehand into the empty net at the opposite post.

“I think he was maybe one of the best in Europe last year,” DeBoer said of Donskoi’s shootout prowess. “The thing he has going for him is they don’t really have a book on him over here for the most part. There is so much pre-scouting done now in the shootout. I‘m sure they wouldn’t have anything on him and that gives him a little bit of an advantage.”

A quick search on the internet also provides evidence Donskoi isn’t a one-trick pony. He’s got a couple more clever moves at his disposal.

“Oh yeah, and I’ve seen them all in practice,” Sharks forward Joe Thornton said.

Jones, meanwhile, stopped Edmonton forwards Jordan Eberle and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout.

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Oilers winger Nail Yakupov scored the regulation goals for their respective teams.

Each team managed four shots on goal during a scoreless 3-on-3 overtime. Jones made a blocker save on Edmonton defenseman Andrej Sekera in close with 37.6 seconds left.

San Jose defenseman Brent Burns fired a puck behind Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot, but that came a second after the horn.

The Sharks had a late power play, but failed to convert on their fourth straight man-advantage. Burns had a point blank shot denied by Talbot, who also gloved away another effort from the slot later by Vlasic.

The Sharks outshot Edmonton 33-21 through regulation as center Logan Couture led the way with a career-high 11.

Edmonton scored the only goal of the second period, matching San Jose’s earlier score by converting on an odd-man break.

With Vlasic caught behind the Edmonton goal line, Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz forwarded a puck that struck the skate of linesman Brian Mach. That allowed left winger Lauri Korpikoski to gather the puck with a head of steam.

San Jose defenseman Justin Braun failed to prevent Korpikoski’s elevated pass, and Yakupov one-timed his third goal of the season past Jones at 8:02. Yakupov returned after missing the previous 22 games due to an ankle injury.

“It was fun to play today,” Yakupov said. “I was fresh I guess and so hungry for the game that I was trying to create some chances and waiting for a chance. I happened to get one tonight.”

The Sharks scored the only goal of a fast-paced first period. The two teams combined for only seven faceoffs.

Vlasic scored his fifth goal of the season at 11:29 to cap a two-on-one break. Thornton hit left winger Melker Karlsson with a long backhand pass as Sekera got caught behind the play. Karlsson dished to Vlasic as the pair hit the Oilers’ blue line with only Mark Fayne defending. Vlasic lifted a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Talbot and just under the cross bar.

NOTES: With his 41-game suspension over, San Jose RW Raffi Torres was assigned to their AHL affiliate to begin a conditioning assignment. ... RW Zack Kassian, recalled from AHL affiliate Bakersfield, made his Edmonton debut on Thursday. ... San Jose hosts Dallas on Saturday with ex-Sharks goalie Antti Niemi expected to make his initial return to where he played the previous five seasons before joining the Stars. ... Edmonton returns home to play Calgary on Saturday before embarking on three more on the road. ... Oilers LW Rob Klinkhammer was waved before Thursday’s game and D Brad Hunt was assigned to AHL Bakersfield. ... LW Luke Gazdic was a healthy scratch for Edmonton while C Ben Smith and D Matt Tennyson did not dress for San Jose.