Preview: Oilers at Stars

The Dallas Stars begin life without veteran defenseman Stephane Robidas on Sunday, when they host the Edmonton Oilers. Robidas will be sidelined four to six months after suffering a broken leg in the Stars’ 2-1 shootout loss to Chicago on Friday. “It’s going to be a void that has to be filled by someone,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “I think for us collectively as a group, we have to step up.”

Dallas has won 12 of its last 14 meetings with Edmonton, with Kari Lehtonen recording his 23rd career shutout with a 22-save effort in a 3-0 triumph on Nov. 13. The Stars had won six of seven during that stretch before dropping three of their last four (1-2-1). The Oilers also enjoyed a nice stretch of four victories in five contests before sputtering to a 4-2 setback against Columbus on Friday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE OILERS (8-17-2): Ryan Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist versus the Blue Jackets to extend his point streak to five games. The former top overall pick has collected eight points (one goal, seven assists) during the stretch but has just one tally in six career games versus Dallas. Jordan Eberle has scored in back-to-back contests and recorded six goals in as many games to claim the team lead with 10 tallies.

ABOUT THE STARS (12-9-3): Jamie Oleksiak was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League to take the roster spot of the 36-year-old Robidas, who ranks fourth among Dallas defensemen in games (704) and points (211). Oleksiak, who made his NHL debut with the Stars last season, has collected three goals in 22 games with Texas. Dallas also could turn to Kevin Connauton or even Aaron Rome, who is nursing an undisclosed injury he suffered in practice.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas C Rich Peverley scored against Edmonton on Nov. 13 and is riding a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists).

2. Edmonton begins a five-game homestand against Phoenix on Tuesday.

3. Stars C Cody Eakin rang a shot off the post in the teams’ first meeting but has one goal and four assists in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Oilers 2