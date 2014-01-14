Preview: Oilers at Stars

The Dallas Stars seek their first win since New Year’s Eve when they host the Edmonton Oilers in the finale of their three-game season series on Tuesday. Dallas carried a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) into 2014 but has yet to record a victory, losing each of its six contests. The most recent setback came on Sunday, when the Stars suffered a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders in the opener of their three-game homestand after scoring the game’s first two goals.

Edmonton is continuing a four-game road trip that began with a 5-3 loss at Chicago on Sunday. Ales Hemsky ended his 16-game goal-scoring drought and added an assist as the Oilers fell to 1-7-1 in their last nine contests away from home. Edmonton and Dallas split their first two meetings, with each club winning on the road.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-28-5): Taylor Hall and Sam Gagner did not practice Monday, but coach Dallas Eakins said it was just a “maintenance day” for both. Jesse Joensuu practiced for the first time since coming down with the flu on Wednesday. The Finn is not expected to be in the lineup Tuesday. “When you don’t skate for a couple days, it feels like you haven’t skated for half a year,” Joensuu said. “It just takes one or two days.”

ABOUT THE STARS (20-18-7): Dallas is 6-9-1 against the Eastern Conference, including all six losses during its current slide. The Stars have struggled offensively during the skid, scoring just 12 goals while allowing 26. Tyler Seguin leads the team with 21 goals and 41 points but has been kept off the scoresheet for a season high-tying five straight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton has allowed at least three goals in each of its last eight games.

2. Dallas LW Ray Whitney’s next game will be the 1,300th of his career.

3. Oilers G Ilya Bryzgalov will start against Dallas after Devan Dubnyk was in net for two straight games.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Oilers 2