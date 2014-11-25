Preview: Oilers at Stars

The reeling Edmonton Oilers saw their goaltending coach take the fall after the team was drilled en route to its sixth consecutive loss (0-5-1). The cellar-dwelling Oilers look to alter their fortunes and post their first victory over a Western Conference foe on Tuesday when they open a three-game road trip against the Dallas Stars. Edmonton wrapped up a fruitless homestand with a 7-1 shellacking by Chicago on Saturday, prompting the team to relieve Frederic Chabot of his duties two days later and replace him with Dustin Schwartz - who held the same position with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.

Ben Scrivens, who yielded five goals on 13 shots against the Blackhawks, has combined with Viktor Fasth to record a 3.36 goals-against average and .888 save percentage through 21 games this season. Dallas has answered a 2-8-2 stretch by winning two straight games, with captain Jamie Benn recording an assist in a 3-1 victory over Arizona on Thursday before scoring two goals and setting up another in 5-4 triumph over Los Angeles two days later. For his efforts, Benn was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSW (Edmonton), Fox Sports Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-13-2): Trade winds have picked up in Edmonton as the team has limped to a 2-7-1 mark in its last 10 games to make itself comfortable in the basement of the Western Conference. David Perron, who has tallied twice this season after posting a career-high 28 goals in 2013-14, has been rumored to be on the block as the team vies for a center - with one source telling TSN that “no one is off limits.” Offense is sorely needed in Edmonton, which has scored just 23 goals in its last 10 contests.

ABOUT THE STARS (8-9-4): Defenseman Jason Demers made quite the impression with his new team, scoring the eventual game-winning goal versus Los Angeles after being acquired from San Jose the previous day. “I thought (it was a) good first game ... his energy was good. He did some good things. I liked his game,” coach Lindy Ruff said of Demers, who logged a season-high 25:32 of ice time. Rookie blue-liner John Klingberg has scored in back-to-back contests to highlight his four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas has won 13 of its last 16 meetings with Edmonton.

2. The Oilers are 0-10-1 against Western Conference foes this season.

3. The Stars have yielded a power-play goal in each of their last four contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 6, Oilers 2