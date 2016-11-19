Preview: Oilers at Stars

The Edmonton Oilers were the league's feel-good story for nearly the first month of the season but they have fallen into a familiar tailspin entering the finale of a three-game road trip at the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Edmonton is mired in a five-game losing streak, including a 3-2 defeat at home to Dallas on Nov. 11.

Since opening the season with seven victories in eight games, the Oilers have won only twice in their last 10 (2-7-1). The schedule has not been favorable during the slide for Edmonton, which will be playing on the road for the eighth time in 10 games this month. Dallas is on a five-game point streak after outlasting Colorado 3-2 on Thursday, but coach Lindy Ruff was not happy with his team's play after it jumped out ot a 3-0 lead. “I thought we played twenty minutes. Maybe a little bit more than that," Ruff told reporters. "In fact, I thought it was embarrassing how we played."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CITY (Edmonton), FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE OILERS (9-8-1): Connor McDavid has 19 points but is mired in a 10-game goal drought, prompting coach Todd McLellan to move rookie Jesse Puljujärvi on the top line alongside the former No. 1 overall pick and Patrick Maroon. "They were certainly dangerous after we made the switch," McLellan told reporters at Friday's practice. "Jesse looked very confident in that situation. He'll likely get another chance there." Forward Matt Henricks is expected to make his season debut Saturday.

ABOUT THE STARS (7-6-5): Center Cody Eakin returned to the lineup Thursday and is expected to be joined by forward Patrick Sharp, who has been sidelined for 14 games since sustaining a concussion on Oct. 20. "The body feels great. I feel I am past the injury," said Sharp, a 20-goal scorer in his first season with Dallas. "I feel I am in great shape and ready to get back in there whenever the coach wants." Eakin made an immediate impact by winning 15 of 23 faceoffs against the Avalanche.

OVERTIME

1. Stars F Tyler Seguin has six goals and 12 points in 11 career games against Edmonton.

2. Oilers F Milan Lucic is goalless in his last six games, but has scored five times in 13 games versus the Stars.

3. Dallas' penalty kill ranks 26th in the league and the Stars have permitted four short-handed goals.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Oilers 3