Stars 3, Oilers 2

DALLAS-- Center Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist and goalie Antti Niemi stopped 23 of 25 shots as the Dallas Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center.

Left winger and captain Jamie Benn and defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka also scored for Dallas, (30-13-5), which began a three-game homestand.

Right wingers Teddy Purcell and Nail Yakupov scored for Edmonton (19-25-5), which has lost eight of its last nine road games (1-5-3).

The Stars had two notable near-misses while on the power play early in the third period, with center Tyler Seguin finding the crossbar on a one-timer from the left circle at 7:09 and Benn finding the right post 35 seconds later.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Stars

Yakupov’s fourth goal of the season, scored with 3:03 remaining in regulation, came when he beat Niemi short side with a wrist shot from the slot that deflected in off his right goalie pad.

Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 32 of 35 shots in a losing effort before leaving the ice with 1:30 remaining.

The Stars took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission when Spezza scored his 16th goal of the season off a backhand at 1:23. After receiving a pass from defenseman Johnny Oduya, Spezza skated in front of the goal and beat the Talbot with a backhand from the slot that traveled in under the goaltender’s right arm.

Edmonton nearly tied it at 6:17 of the second period, but center Jordan Eberle hit the crossbar with a rising one-timer from the left circle with the Oilers on the power play.

Dallas appeared to take a 2-0 lead 9:31 into the second when Jokipakka beat Talbot top shelf and far post off the rush from the right circle. However, an Oilers coaching challenge that right winger Ales Hemsky was offside early in the sequence was successful and the goal was nullified.

Benn gave Dallas a second goal with 6:44 remaining in the second when he beat Talbot far post off a wrist shot from the slot. Benn’s unassisted goal was his 27th of the season, third-most in the NHL.

Edmonton cut it to 2-1 with 2:56 remaining in the second when Purcell scored his 11th goal of the season as the Oilers were on the power play. Twenty seconds after Purcell found the crossbar with a wrist shot from the left circle, his second effort resulted in him beating Niemi near post with a wrist shot from the slot.

Fifteen seconds later, Dallas regained its two-goal edge when Jokipakka scored his second goal of the season when his wrist shot from the high slot deflected in off the stick of Oilers left winger Benoit Pouliot, giving Dallas a 3-1 edge after two periods.

NOTES: Oilers LW Luke Gazdic, a Dallas pick in the 2007 draft, D Brad Hunt and LW Lauri Korpikoski were scratched. ... Stars LW Travis Moen, D Patrik Nemeth and D Jamie Oleksiak were scratched. ... Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks, who trains in the Dallas area, performed the ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the game. ... Oilers C Rob Klinkhammer played his first game since Jan. 12 at Arizona. ... Stars D Esa Lindell appeared in his second career NHL game after making his debut Tuesday at Los Angeles. ... Oilers C Mark Letestu was teammates with Stars D Alex Goligoski from 2007-11 in the Pittsburgh organization. ... Dallas continues its three-game homestand Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. ... Edmonton concluded a three-game road trip. The Oilers return home to face the Nashville Predators on Saturday.