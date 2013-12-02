Two goalies help Oilers get shootout victory

DALLAS -- Having one good goaltender is often enough for most teams, but on Sunday the Edmonton Oilers got strong performances from Ilya Bryzgalov, who started the game before leaving in the second period due to injury, and Evan Dubnyk in a 3-2 shootout win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Bryzgalov stopped 28 of 29 shots before exiting while Dubnyk turned away 15 of 16 to earn his seventh win. Dubnyk relieved Bryzgalov with 3:41 left in the second period after Bryzgalov collided with Dallas left wing Ryan Garbutt, who had two goals in the game.

“Real good stuff by both our goalies tonight,” Oilers head coach Dallas Eakins said. “They could have easily been first or second stars or second and third, which would have been maybe a first in the NHL.”

Eakins was especially impressed by Dubnyk’s performance after he came into the game cold.

“To come in off the bench (like Dubnyk did) it’s never easy. You’re coming in with no warm-up. You’ve been sitting there for a long time and then to make especially those saves in tight (like Dubnyk did in the third period), that kept us going,” Eakins said. “It ignited our bench and gave us some energy.”

Left winger David Perron scored the deciding goal in the shootout, beating Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen top shelf as the Oilers were a perfect 2-for-2 in the shootout after right winger Jordan Eberle also converted.

“It’s nice to get a win,” Perron said. “We greased one out. That’s what we spoke about in between the second and third period and it’s nice to come out with four points out of six on this road trip.”

Eakins offered an update on Bryzgalov, who was holding his head while lying on the ice following the collision with Garbutt.

“He’s got an upper-body injury that we’re going to have to reassess in the morning,” Eakins said. “I’ve been up front with you guys (the media). I‘m not being up front now. I’ve got to keep this under wraps until we check him out a little further.”

The Stars, who also lost to Chicago 2-1 in a shootout on Friday, finished their three-game homestand at 1-0-2.

“This was a lot more frustrating (than the Chicago game),” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said. “There were glorious opportunities to put it away. We’ve got to bear down better and make sure we finish on some of those opportunities. We were a little too casual.”

Dallas’ lone goal in the shootout came from center Rich Peverley, its second shooter. Perron scored on Edmonton’s second attempt, and after Dallas rookie right wing Alex Chiasson lost the puck on the Stars’ third attempt, the game was over.

The Stars struck first when Garbutt scored a shorthanded goal at 11:37 of the second, beating Bryzgalov with a backhand to his glove side after stealing the puck from Edmonton defenseman Denis Grebeshkov near the Oilers’ blue line.

Dallas was shorthanded after defenseman Jordie Benn earned his first penalty of the season at 9:38 for slashing.

However, Edmonton tied it up five seconds before the second intermission when right wing Ales Hemsky scored his fifth of the season to make it 2-2. Oilers left wing Ryan Jones got the primary assist after sending the puck in from the left side. Jones gained possession after a hard hit on Chiasson against the boards.

Jones then sent the puck toward the Dallas net, a pass that found Hemsky, who quickly slipped one into the left side of the Stars goal to make it a 1-1 contest.

Garbutt’s second goal came at 3:45 of the third period when he beat Dubnyk with a wrister from the low slot to make it 2-1.

However, Edmonton tied it again at 2-2 when defenseman Andrew Ference scored his second of the season with a slap shot from near the Dallas blue line that trickled through Lehtonen with 5:07 remaining in regulation.

NOTES: Scratches for the Oilers were LW Luke Gazdic, a former member of the Dallas organization, C Boyd Gordon and D Corey Potter. ... D Kevin Connauton, D Aaron Rome and C Tyler Seguin were Dallas’ scratches. ... Edmonton G Ilya Bryzgalov started his third consecutive game. Bryzgalov began the night 1-1-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average in two previous starts for the Oilers, his fourth NHL team. ... D Jamie Oleksiak, Dallas’ top pick in the 2011 draft, replaced veteran Stephane Robidas in the Stars’ top defensive pairing alongside Brenden Dillon. Robidas will miss the next 4-6 months with a broken leg suffered in Friday’s shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Oleksiak, who appeared in 16 NHL games last season, was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday morning. ... The announced attendance was 12,673.