Preview: Oilers at Wild

The Minnesota Wild appear to have halted their slide with five wins in seven games after finishing December on a six-game losing skid. The Wild have lost their last two home games, but could end that slide on Thursday when they host the lowly Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton’s last road victory came at Calgary on Dec. 27, but the Oilers have not won a game outside their home province of Alberta since Dec. 1.

Minnesota has shuffled between veteran netminder Niklas Backstrom and rookie Darcy Kuemper with mixed results while starter Josh Harding adjusts his medication for multiple sclerosis. Kuemper has started the last two contests and is expected to make his third straight appearance, while Ilya Bryzgalov should be in net for Edmonton after Devan Dubnyk was traded to Nashville on Wednesday. Despite their recent struggles, the Wild are 16-7-2 at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West, Fox Sports North

ABOUT THE OILERS (15-29-5): Dubnyk was traded to the Predators for Matt Hendricks, who should provide Edmonton with depth and experience at center. The trade initially made Bryzgalov the team’s starting goaltender despite his 3.27 goals-against average and .902 save percentage before Edmonton acquired Ben Scrivens from Los Angeles for a third-round pick later in the day. Defenseman Justin Schultz is on a three-game point streak that included a highlight-reel goal in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

ABOUT THE WILD (25-19-5): Zach Parise resumed skating on Tuesday but is expected to miss his 12th straight game with a foot injury. Nino Niederreiter has stepped up in Parise’s absence with six points in seven games, tying him with defenseman Ryan Suter for the team lead. Charlie Coyle and Dany Heatley have played well together recently, combining on four goals in two games before Minnesota suffered a 3-0 loss to Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota has struggled to kill penalties this season, but Edmonton is just 10-for-79 on road power-play opportunities.

2. Oilers LW Taylor Hall leads the team with 45 points and is on a three-game point streak.

3. The Wild have a 13-3-0 record against Edmonton since the start of the 2010-11 season.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Oilers 2