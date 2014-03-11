Preview: Oilers at Wild

The Minnesota Wild attempt to bounce back from consecutive one-goal defeats on Tuesday night when they host the Edmonton Oilers, an opponent they have dominated over the past two seasons. The Wild have won six of the last seven overall and are 5-1-0 against the Oilers in the past 13 months, including a pair of victories this season by a combined 7-1 total. Minnesota is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis on Sunday but still maintains its hold on the top wild card in the West.

Edmonton came out of the Olympic break by going 2-2-1 on a five-game homestand, which started with a 3-0 loss to the Wild on Feb. 27. Tuesday’s contest is the first of a four-game road trip for the Oilers, who have earned points in five of their last six games away from home (3-1-2) since losing in Minnesota 4-1 on Jan. 16. Edmonton was among the busier teams at the trade deadline and one of its acquisitions - goaltender Viktor Fasth - will make his debut with the club on the road swing.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN, RSW (Edmonton), FSN North Plus (Minneapolis)

ABOUT THE OILERS (22-35-8): Taylor Hall, who leads Edmonton in points (61) and is second to David Perron (23) with 22 goals, was not at practice Monday but it was more of a maintenance day for the 2010 No. 1 overall pick. “He’s banged up a bit but nothing that’s going to keep him out,” Oilers coach Dallas Eakins said. “Taylor plays a hard game. His minutes aren‘t, soft is not the word but when he’s out there, he’s a workhorse and his body takes on a fair amount of wattage.” Defenseman Oscar Klefbom, a first-round pick in 2011, was recalled from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League and is poised to make his NHL debut.

ABOUT THE WILD (34-22-8): Matt Moulson, acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline, appears to have made a seamless transition with Minnesota. He notched an assist in his first contest before scoring a goal against St. Louis to extend his point streak to a career-high eight games. “It’s been pretty easy to try and fit in,” Moulson said. “The guys are really easy to play with. There’s a lot of structure in their game.” Rookie goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who started 16 consecutive games before sitting out Sunday, has won his last six starts at home - allowing a total of nine games in that stretch.

OVERTIME

1. Wild LW Matt Cooke will appear in his 1,000th career game - the 286th player to reach the milestone and the fourth to do so while a member of Minnesota.

2. Oilers LW Ryan Smyth needs one power-play goal to tie the franchise record of 126 held by Glenn Anderson.

3. Kuemper has won both starts against Edmonton, allowing one goal and recording his second career shutout.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Oilers 1