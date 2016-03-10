Preview: Oilers at Wild

The Minnesota Wild benefited from two days of uninterrupted rest and relaxation after seeing their four-game winning streak come to a halt on Sunday. The Wild will get back to work on Thursday as they vie for a season sweep of the Edmonton Oilers when the clubs meet at the Xcel Energy Center.

“It was awesome, and every guy in the room would probably tell you the same,” forward Jason Zucker told the team’s website following Wednesday’s practice. “It was really nice to have two days (off on Monday and Tuesday). It felt really weird. Yesterday, it felt like I was supposed to be doing something, and I just forgot.” While Minnesota quickly will remember that it is jockeying for position with Colorado for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference, cellar-dwelling Edmonton has no such worries. The Oilers dropped a 3-0 decision to San Jose on Tuesday for their second loss in three games and likely will see a familiar face in Devan Dubnyk, who is 6-1-0 with one shutout and a 1.28 goals-against average versus his former team.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSW (Edmonton), FSN North (Minnesota), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE OILERS (26-36-7): Rookie Darnell Nurse will have a disciplinary hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday under Rule 46.2 (Aggressor) for his altercation with fellow defenseman Roman Polak of the Sharks. Nurse wasn’t given an instigator penalty on the play, but did receive a fighting major and roughing minor. Edmonton was quick to address the potential absence of Nurse by recalling fellow blue-liner Jordan Oesterle from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE WILD (31-26-10): Ryan Suter and Matt Dumba each scored in a 4-2 setback to St. Louis on Sunday and the defensemen have come up big in the previous tilts versus the Oilers. Suter tallied twice in Minnesota’s 4-3 win on Oct. 27 and Dumba scored and set up a goal in a 5-2 triumph over the Oilers on Feb. 18. Zach Parise would love to see that type of production, but the veteran has mustered just one goal in his last 18 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota RW Jason Pominville, who has played in 231 consecutive games, is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury,

2. Edmonton is 1-for-24 on the power play in the last 11 contests.

3. The Wild’s performance with the man advantage has been decidedly better as they have converted at least once in 16 of their last 21 games.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Oilers 1