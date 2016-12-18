Smith, Condon help Senators defeat Devils

OTTAWA -- - Zack Smith set up the winner and added an insurance goal into an empty net as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.

Mike Condon made 29 saves to backstop the win.

Bobby Ryan and Derick Brassard had the other goals for the Senators (17-11-3), who padded the distance between themselves and the Devils (12-12-6) in the Eastern Conference standings.

John Moore scored for the Devils while Kevin Kinkaid made 28 saves in the New Jersey net.

The Senators were up 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Ryan scored his second goal in two games after a shot by Chris Kelly changed directions off his shin pad and beat Kinkaid at 3:59 of the opening period. It was the fifth of the season for Ryan.

The Devils tied it up at the 10:50 mark on a snap shot by Moore from the high slot that somehow made it past four bodies before beating Condon between the pads. Mike Cammalleri earned an assist on Moore's fifth goal, giving him 600 career points.

Brassard snuck behind the Devils' defense to tip in a shot from Smith and give the Senators the lead at 1:14 of the second. It was the fifth of the season for Brassard.

The Senators were up 15-10 on the shots clock after one period and the teams both had 24 after two.

NOTES: Senators F Mike Hoffman served the first contest of a two-game suspension. ... Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki was back in the lineup after serving a two-game suspension. ... Senators D Ben Harpur was scratched. ... Senators G Craig Anderson is still away on personal leave. ... Devils F P.A. Parenteau was scratched for the second game in a row. ... New Jersey F Beau Bennett was also scratched for the second straight contest. ... Devils C Pavel Zacha was scratched for the first time this season.