Rangers come back to beat Devils in shootout

NEW YORK, NY -- The New York Rangers won their third straight game, and second in as many nights in the shootout, 3-2 over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes scored for the Rangers and Michael Cammalleri scored for the Devils in the tie-breaking skills competition.

After heading into the third down 1-0, the Rangers erased a pair of deficits to force overtime.

Chris Kreider's goal at 8:10 pulled New York even, 1-1.

New Jersey rookie Miles Wood answered Kreider's goal at 10:32, putting New Jersey back up, 2-1.

It appeared Wood's goal would hold up until Derek Stepan redirected Ryan McDonagh's feed past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider with 73 seconds remaining in regulation and Henrik Lundqvist on the bench for a sixth attacker.

The Devils scored the game's first goal at 4:37 of the second period when P.A. Parenteau recorded his seventh goal of the season. With New Jersey on the power play, Parenteau's shot hit the post, but the puck deflected back off Lundqvist's arm and over the goal line to give the Devils a lead on a fortuitous bounce.

Parenteau's score was New Jersey's first power-play goal in five games, and the first power-play goal surrendered by New York in its last seven contests. It was also the ninth career goal and 18th career point.

Parenteau has recorded in 20 games against the Rangers, the team he played for in 2009-10.

Lundqvist had a strong game, starting for the third time in four nights. He finished with 29 saves. Lundqvist's biggest save in regulation came 3:15 into the third period when he denied Wood on a breakaway to keep New York's deficit at one. In overtime, he calmly turned aside a three-on-one Devils rush in the opening minute.

Schneider, who allowed 14 goals in his previous three starts, all losses, was also solid in stopping 25 shots.

NOTES: Devils coach John Hynes made four changes to his lineup Sunday following a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators the previous. ... Starting G Cory Schneider was between the pipes after backup G Keith Kinkaid made the start on Saturday. ... RW P.A. Parenteau and RW Beau Bennett played after each was scratched the previous two games for New Jersey, and rookie C Pavel Zacha replaced C Jacob Josefson (upper body). ... The Devils' healthy scratches were LW Luke Gazdic and RW Devante Smith-Pelly. ... The Rangers remained without injured C Mika Zibanejad (fractured fibula) and RW Pavel Buchnevich (back). ... New York's healthy scratches were D Adam Clendening and RW Brandon Pirri.