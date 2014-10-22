FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panthers 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)
October 22, 2014 / 4:23 AM / 3 years ago

Panthers 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Panthers 4, Avalanche 3 (OT): Brad Boyes scored a power-play goal 2:23 into overtime as visiting Florida extended its point streak to three games.

With Colorado defenseman Brad Stuart serving a tripping penalty, Boyes - who also recorded an assist - moved up from the right point to hammer home Jonathan Huberdeau’s pass for the winner. Brandon Pirri, Aleksander Barkov and Sean Bergenheim also scored, Jussi Jokinen notched two assists and Roberto Luongo made 30 saves for the Panthers.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie, captain Gabriel Landeskog and veteran Alex Tanguay tallied for the Avalanche, who are winless in four games (0-2-2). Ryan O‘Reilly registered a pair of assists and Reto Berra, who returned from a lower-body injury, stopped 32 shots.

Pirri scored from the slot following a turnover 4:43 into the game and Barkov swept home a cross-ice pass from rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad at 13:03 to give Florida a 2-0 lead. Barrie capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play with a one-timer from the left point 10:51 into the second session and Landeskog tied it 31 seconds later with a one-man advantage.

Jarome Iginla stole the puck and fed Tanguay, whose shot pinballed past Luongo at 14:41, but Bergenheim deflected blue-liner Dylan Olsen’s shot by Berra three minutes later. Berra made a big stop on Nick Bjugstad from in close midway through a scoreless third period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iginla moved into 49th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,171 points, passing Bobby Hull. … Luongo won his 375th career game, passing former Florida G John Vanbiesbrouck for 13th on the NHL’s all-time list. … O’Reilly has recorded eight points in seven career games against Florida.

