Preview: Panthers at Blackhawks

The Florida Panthers can record their first three-game winning streak of the season Sunday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has loosened its hold on first place in the Central Division as a 0-2-1 stretch in December followed a 12-2-1 run in the previous month. The Panthers skated to a 2-1 road victory over the Red Wings Saturday, but are just 4-9-2 in away contests.

The Blackhawks’ biggest issue is goaltending, with starting netminder Corey Crawford allowing four goals in each of his last two starts. Florida goaltender Tim Thomas has started 14 consecutive contests, but has posted a 2.91 goals-against average to go along with a .906 save percentage. Chicago leads the league with 110 goals - 42 more than the Panthers, who have allowed 30 more than they have scored.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Florida, WGN

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (9-16-5): Thomas starting Saturday could mean a rare appearance by Florida backup Scott Clemmensen, who has not won a game since April 7. Defenseman Brian Campbell leads the team with nine of his 15 points coming on the road. Jonathan Huberdeau has three points in his last four games after being held off the scoresheet in five consecutive contests.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (20-6-5): Andrew Shaw missed the last two games with an upper-body injury but is expected to return for Chicago, which sent Joakim Nordstrom to the American Hockey League on Saturday. Patrick Kane has six points on a four-game streak and leads the team with 16 goals and 34 points. Captain Jonathan Toews, who has 25 points, has just one assist in his last six games.

1. The Blackhawks have scored a power-play goal in each of their last four contests.

2. Florida’s power play is a league-worst 5-for-62 on the road, but the Blackhawks have allowed 13 short-handed goals on 38 opportunities at home.

3. Chicago, which is 7-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents, has won five of its last six games against the Panthers.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2