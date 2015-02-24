Preview: Panthers at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks look to end their longest losing streak of the season when they host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in the first of a home-and-home over 72 hours. The Blackhawks have dropped three straight (0-2-1), allowing 10 goals and scoring just three times while falling five points behind second-place St. Louis in the Central Division. The Panthers stand three points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference despite going 2-4-1 over the last seven contests.

Chicago suffered a 6-2 beating from Boston on Sunday and top-four defenseman Johnny Oduya (upper body) is out about two weeks. Florida showed mental fatigue in the last two games, getting outscored 9-2 in losses at Ottawa and Pittsburgh, but is focused going forward. “Guys in here realize that this time of year is when the men come out and the men play hockey,” Panthers forward Scottie Upshall told the Miami Herald. “Every play is magnified and the games are won by one goal.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (26-21-12): All Star Roberto Luongo will likely start after resting Sunday and is 15-11-2 with a .928 save percentage to go along with four shutouts lifetime against Chicago. Leading scorer Nick Bjugstad has cooled off after notching five goals in a seven-game span, getting held without a point and posting a minus-5 rating in the last three. Bjugstad has 36 points and Jonathan Huberdeau is next with 33 while former Blackhawk Dave Bolland is questionable with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (35-20-5): Patrick Kane is tied with Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom for the league lead with 64 points and is three away from his second 30-goal season, but has not tallied in four games while adding just one assist. Captain Jonathan Toews (48, plus-19 rating), Marian Hossa (43) and Brandon Saad (40) have also reached the 40-point plateau. Scott Darling is expected to get the start in goal, giving Corey Crawford a rest after he allowed four goals in each of the last two games.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago F Patrick Sharp, who has 514 points in his career, contributed just one in 11 games – none in his last eight outings.

2. The Blackhawks have won the last five meetings, including two in shootouts.

3. Since registering three goals on the power play against Anaheim on Feb. 10, the Panthers are 2-of-20 with the man advantage in seven games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2