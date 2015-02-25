EditorsNote: adds report of broken collarbone for Kane

Blackhawks beat Panthers but lose Kane

CHICAGO -- In a classic example of risk vs. reward, the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a shootout Tuesday night, but it came with what could be a costly price.

Left winger Patrick Sharp was the only player to take a shot in the second extra period, scoring on Florida goalie Roberto Luongo.

While the win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blackhawks, they played most of the contest without All-Star right winger Patrick Kane, who left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

“(When that happens) you go through the range of emotions, you’re angry, upset, give up a two-goal lead and then pull it out in the shootout,” Sharp said. “I guess you can feel good about the two points and getting a win on home ice.”

The Chicago Tribune’s Chris Kuc tweeted that he heard the injury was a broken collarbone, but the team did not confirm the report.

It is uncertain if Kane will be lost for any prolonged period of time, but left winger Kris Versteeg, who scored one of Chicago’s goals, said things don’t look good.

“Obviously, we were ticked off when the best player in the league got hurt,” Versteeg said of Kane. “It’s going to be an uphill climb.”

Kane, who leads Chicago in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64), was injured at 7:49 of the first period when he was slammed on a cross-check by Florida defenseman Alex Petrovic, who was penalized on the play.

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Blackhawks

Kane was able to leave the ice under his own power, but was in obvious pain as he did so and did not return to the bench.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said the team will know more about Kane’s condition on Wednesday and if he may miss a prolonged period of time. But Quenneville conceded that the team will likely call up a player from its AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill., to take Kane’s roster spot for the time being.

“Kaner doesn’t miss much,” Quenneville said. “He’s a valuable guy, a buddy, he’s having one of those years that’s very noticeable.”

If Kane’s absence is lengthy, Quenneville said his team knows what it has to do.

“The guys still have to stick with it,” he said. “You have to go with what you’ve got, contribute as best you can and playing the right way will be emphasized as we go along.”

Ironically, in most shootout situations, Kane is the first or second player that takes the first attempt for Chicago.

“Joel calls your name and number, you go out there and do the best you can,” Sharp said. “I wanted to score, that’s for sure, for a lot of different reasons, mostly for to give our team a good chance to win, but also the guy that usually shoots there scores.”

When asked how Chicago replaces Kane, Sharp replied, “That’s a good question. You can’t replace what he does with the puck or without the puck. One of the strengths of our organization is depth. When a player goes down, we step up and try to collectively fill those shoes.”

Chicago, which wrapped up its longest homestand of the season with a 3-2-3 mark, improved to 36-20-5 overall, with rookie goalie Scott Darling earning the win in place of the slumping Corey Crawford.

Darling, who is now 3-0 in overtime games, turned back all but two of Florida’s 36 shots.

Florida (26-22-12) lost its third game in a row and seven of its last 10.

Veteran goalie Roberto Luongo stopped 36 of Chicago’s 38 shots.

“We would’ve loved the two points, but down 2-0 against Chicago in their building, real good hockey team, it was good character from our team to come back and get that point,” Florida coach Gerard Gallant said.

Chicago, which had scored just one first period goal in its previous seven games (five were losses, including the last three), stepped forward midway through Tuesday’s opening stanza to take a 1-0 lead.

Center and team captain Jonathan Toews picked up his own rebound and drilled a six-foot into Florida’s net to the left of Luongo.

Coming on the power play, it was Toews’ 18th goal of the season.

Chicago made it 2-0 when Versteeg scored his 13th goal of the season at 14:28 of the second period, tallying against his former team. Versteeg’s wrist shot marked his fourth goal in the last six games.

Sharp assisted on the play, earning the 500th point of his NHL career.

Florida finally got on the scoreboard at 12:23 of the third period when left winger Jussi Jokinen tallied his sixth goal of the season, closing Chicago’s lead to 2-1.

Florida tied the game at 16:31 on center Vincent Trocheck’s fifth goal of the season, a wrist shot that got under Darling’s glove and just barely crossed the goal line. Darling tried to push the puck back, but a video review by officials confirmed the tally.

NOTES: Chicago is expected to be without D Johnny Oduya for at least two weeks after he suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday’s loss to Boston. The Blackhawks recalled F Joakim Nordstrom from the AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill, to take Oduya’s roster spot. ... The Blackhawks are expected to reactivate D Trevor van Riemsdyk in the next few days. ... Panthers general manager and former Blackhawks star Dale Tallon made the road trip to scout his former team for possible acquisitions prior to the upcoming NHL trade deadline. Tallon shipped LW Sean Bergenheim and a 2016 seventh-round draft pick to Minnesota for a 2016 third-round selection on Tuesday. ... Tuesday’s scratches were LW Daniel Carcillo, D Johnny Oduya and D Tim Erixon for Chicago, and C Dave Bolland and RW Tomas Kopecky for Florida.