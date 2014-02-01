Preview: Panthers at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are among five teams separated by two points in the tightly bunched Metropolitan Division and look to continue their ascent in the standings when they host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Ryan Johansen scored a pair of goals to power the Blue Jackets to a 5-2 home win over Washington on Thursday that snapped a three-game losing streak and capped a 10-4-0 month. Columbus has won the past five matchups versus Florida, although the teams have not met since March 30, 2012.

The Panthers will play away from home for the seventh time in eight games and appear to have hit a wall entering the finale of their four-game road trip, surrendering six goals in each of their last two losses at Boston and Toronto. Florida gave up five unanswered goals after taking a 2-0 lead over the Maple Leafs on Thursday and has held only one opponent under three goals in the past eight games. “There’s too many goals scored against us, that’s for sure,” interim coach Peter Horachek said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (21-26-7): Struggling Tomas Fleischmann, Florida’s leading scorer in each of the previous two seasons, was benched against Toronto but is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday. Horachek said he sat Fleischmann, who has not scored since Dec. 17 and has only five goals on the season, because he ”doesn’t look like he has drive right now.“ Fleischmann admitted he was surprised by sitting out and told reporters, I always try to do what I can to help the team win, but it didn t work last game. ... Obviously, I m supposed to score goals.”

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (27-23-4): Johansen scored his 20th and 21st goals Thursday and his team-high 40 points are seven more than the 2010 No. 4 overall draft pick accumulated in his first two seasons combined. The 21-year-old Johansen became the 13th player in franchise history to reach 20 goals, which comes as no surprise to coach Todd Richards. Ryan Johansen can be a difference-maker. He can be a dominant player,“ Richards said. ”That is the expectation I have. I know he is young, but my job is to maximize his potential. To me, he has so much more. 

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky is 10-2-0 in his last 12 games.

2. Rookie Aleksander Barkov (knee) practiced with the team Friday but is expected to sit out his fifth consecutive game.

3. Florida has converted on only 1-of-49 power-play chances in the last 15 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 2