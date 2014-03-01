Preview: Panthers at Blue Jackets

A pair of teams riding three-game losing streaks will square off when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. The stakes are higher for Columbus, which is contending for a playoff slot for only the second time in franchise history, sitting three points behind third-place Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets could not ask for a better opponent, having won six straight against the Panthers, including a 4-1 victory in Columbus on Feb. 1.

Columbus, which could not recover from an early three-goal deficit in Thursday’s 5-2 loss at New Jersey, will be playing its first home game since dispatching the Panthers exactly one month ago. Florida has dropped four straight away from home as it kicks off a three-game road trip that includes visits to Boston and the New York Islanders. The Panthers showed some moxie in erasing a pair of two-goal deficits before dropping a 5-4 decision to Washington on Thursday night.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (22-30-7): Florida has lost six of its last seven and shows little sign of turning things around unless it can tighten up a defense that has surrendered 29 goals in the past six defeats. A knee injury suffered by prize rookie Aleksander Barkov during the Olympics and the ongoing sophomore slump of Jonathan Huberdeau puts more pressure on an offense that does not feature one player with 30 points. Huberdeau is mired in a 10-game goalless drought and has scored only once in his past 27 contests.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (29-25-5): Columbus coach Todd Richards is putting added emphasis on Saturday’s matchup. ”You have 24 games and you’re right in the thick of it, but if you drop two or three it takes you right out of the thick of things,“ Richards said. ”We need to feel the urgency. “That game against Florida is a huge game.” One of the few positives to come out of Thursday’s loss was the return to the lineup of Marian Gaborik, who had been sidelined since Dec. 21 with a broken collarbone but scored his first goal since Oct. 25.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky is 4-1-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average versus Florida.

2. The Panthers’ 30th-ranked power play was 1-of-6 versus Washington and has converted on only 3-for-65 chances in the last 20 games.

3. Columbus has limited Florida to two goals or fewer in each of the past six meetings.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 2