Preview: Panthers at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t had reason to smile after dropping six in a row (0-5-1) and 15 of their last 17 (2-13-2), but a date with the Florida Panthers always seems to brighten their spirits. The Blue Jackets look to end their recent troubles when they vie for their ninth consecutive victory against the visiting Panthers on Monday. Ryan Johansen scored a power-play goal and Curtis McElhinney turned aside 40 shots, but Columbus suffered a 2-1 setback to Nashville on Saturday.

“We’ve got to find ways to win hockey games,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “Our goaltender was very good, kept us in it. (We) found a way to tie it up, had a chance. I‘m just talking about getting it to OT, getting a point, but obviously we failed at that.” Florida also has struggled offensively in 2014-15 but registered a season-high 46 shots in a 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Friday. Sean Bergenheim and Jimmy Hayes scored just under seven minutes apart in the third period to lead the Panthers to their second straight win.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (9-6-6): Roberto Luongo is expected to get the nod against Columbus after the veteran goaltender suffered a strained arm in the second period of Wednesday’s win against Carolina. “He skated good today, everything looked good,” coach Gerard Gallant told the Miami Herald on Sunday. The Panthers obviously thought so and assigned veteran netminder Dan Ellis to San Antonio of the American Hockey League later in the day.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-15-2): Artem Anisimov suffered an upper-body injury on Saturday and has been ruled out against Florida. Richards told reporters on Sunday that the center did not sustain another concussion, an injury with which he missed eight games earlier this season. The coach also left the door slightly open for the season debut of Brandon Dubinsky, who has been sidelined following abdominal surgery.

OVERTIME

1. Richards complimented the play of LW Kerby Rychel in his NHL debut, telling reporters that he liked the rookie’s “energy.”

2. The Panthers are 0-for-8 on the power play in their last four games but have killed off all 12 short-handed situations during that stretch.

3. The teams will reconvene in Florida on Thursday before wrapping up their three-game season series on Jan. 29.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 2, Panthers 1