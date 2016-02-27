Preview: Panthers at Blue Jackets

Aleksander Barkov made a major impact in his return from a concussion last time out and hopes to build off that when his Florida Panthers begin a five-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon. The 20-year-old center scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over Arizona as the Panthers extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

Future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr called Barkov the team’s best player earlier in the season, and the 2013 second overall draft pick is proving him right by collecting 37 points in 44 games. While Barkov and top-four defenseman Erik Gudbranson returned from injuries, third-leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau (concussion) is out indefinitely for the Panthers as they face the red-hot Blue Jackets. Columbus, which started the season with eight straight losses to ultimately dig itself too deep a hole for a playoff run, routed New Jersey 6-1 on Thursday to improve to 6-1-3 over its last 10 contests. “We have not had many nights like that,” Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert told reporters Thursday. “It has to be good for our confidence.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (35-18-7): Jagr has recorded three goals and an assist during his three-game point streak while fellow veteran Jussi Jokinen (three assists in two games) joined the 44-year-old and Barkov on the top line. Huberdeau’s absence will hurt, but Reilly Smith (19 goals) and Vincent Trocheck (18) have been consistent contributors. Roberto Luongo has rebounded from a rough outing against Nashville, allowing three goals on 54 shots to win the last two contests and push his career total to 427.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (25-29-8): Captain Nick Foligno, who has had a frustrating season offensively, broke out with three goals and an assist Thursday. “I’m happy for him,” coach John Tortorella told reporters. “It’s been a grind for him, because he wants to help the team, he wants to put up numbers.” Scott Hartnell and Brandon Saad (team-best 23 goals) lead a balanced offense with 39 points apiece while Boone Jenner has scored three goals in three games to pull within one of the team lead.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr has registered 1,846 career points, four behind Gordie Howe for third place on the all-time list.

2. Columbus D Jack Johnson left Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury and is out indefinitely.

3. Florida C Quinton Howden could return to the lineup after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3