(Updated: CORRECTION: Johnson notched three assists (Game Notebook))

Blue Jackets 6, Panthers 3: Defenseman David Savard had a goal and an assist as host Columbus halted a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Artem Anisimov’s short-handed goal in the final 10 seconds of the second period put the Blue Jackets ahead to stay and R.J. Umberger and Cam Atkinson scored first-period power-play goals as Columbus posted its seventh straight win over Florida. Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert added empty-net tallies and Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves.

Nick Bjugstad, Shawn Matthias and Sean Bergenheim scored for the Panthers, who tumbled to their fourth consecutive defeat and sixth in seven games despite erasing a two-goal deficit for the second straight contest. Scott Clemmensen turned aside 31 shots for Florida, which also lost in Columbus 4-1 on Feb. 1.

The Panthers battled back from a 2-0 hole to tie it just before the seven-minute mark of the second period when Bjugstad intercepted a pass and beat Bobrovsky with a backhander. Savard responded on the power play nearly five minutes later with a backhander in front. Florida needed only 40 seconds to tie it again when defenseman Tom Gilbert’s shot deflected off Bergenheim and past Bobrovsky.

With the clock winding down and the Panthers on the power play, Anisimov intercepted a pass along the right boards, skated to the front and beat Clemmenson for a 4-3 edge with only 10 seconds left in the period. Columbus preserved the lead before sealing the victory with the two empty-net goals 24 seconds apart.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Savard’s two points doubled his total from the previous 19 games combined. ... Before killing off a third-period penalty, the Panthers allowed five consecutive power-play goals in the two games following the Olympic break. ... Blue Jackets D Jack Johnson’s three assists give him 11 points in his last nine home games. ... Columbus matched its season high for power-play goals, previously netting three against Ottawa on Nov. 17.