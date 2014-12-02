Blue Jackets 2, Panthers 1: Boone Jenner scored midway into the third period to snap a tie as host Columbus continued its mastery of Florida and halted its six-game winless streak (0-5-1).

Matt Calvert also tallied and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 24 saves for the Blue Jackets, who defeated the Panthers for the ninth straight time while posting just their third victory in 18 contests overall (3-13-2). Kerby Rychel, who was playing in his second NHL contest, notched an assist on Jenner’s goal for his first career point.

Rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad scored a power-play goal and Al Montoya turned aside 21 shots for Florida, which was denied in its quest for a three-game winning streak. Brad Boyes and Sean Bergenheim each notched an assist in the setback.

Rychel worked down low before his turnaround shot from the right faceoff circle was thwarted by Montoya, but Jenner poked home the loose puck at 10:05 of the third period to give Columbus a 2-1 lead. Bobrovsky made the slim advantage stand up to improve to 7-1-0 lifetime against the Panthers.

Michael Chaput settled defenseman Jordan Leopold’s pass along the boards before turning and feeding Calvert, who made a nifty move on Montoya before backhanding the puck into the net with 4:53 remaining in the first period to open the scoring. Florida forged a tie just 1:23 into the second as Ekblad skated along the blue line before unleashing a shot that sailed past a screened Bobrovsky.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Columbus C Artem Anisimov will miss two to three months with a torn triceps, the team announced prior to the contest. ... Florida veteran LW Shawn Thornton was scratched due to a groin injury. ... Panthers C Derek MacKenzie won 10-of-15 faceoffs in his first game against the team with which he spent seven seasons.