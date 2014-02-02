Officient Jackets top Panthers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Florida Panthers had ample scoring chances, but could not score. The Columbus Blue Jackets had only a handful of chances, and could not miss.

The Blue Jackets claimed a 4-1 win Saturday night before 16,762 at Nationwide Arena, but it was hardly a thing of beauty. The Panthers out-chanced them for long stretches, but couldn’t cash in.

“Our skilled guys made some plays and (goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky) was huge for us,” said Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen, who had a goal and an assist. “It was a greasy home win, I’d guess you’d say, but we’ll take it.”

Rookie left winger Boone Jenner also had one goal and one assist, left winger Nick Foligno and center Mark Letestu added goals, and right winger Nathan Horton added two assists.

Bobrovsky had 35 saves, 28 of them in the final two periods.

The win was the 10th in 13 games for Columbus, while Florida has lost three straight.

“I wasn’t too happy after the game, because I don’t think we played very well for long stretches,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “But you have to be careful. This is the NHL. It’s hard to win in this league. Points are so hard to come by, so it’s a big win for our team.”

Florida’s only goal was credited to right winger Brad Boyes to pull the Panthers within 2-1 in the second period. It actually went in off the stick of Blue Jackets’ defenseman David Savard.

The Panthers could get no closer, despite dominating the second period -- shots were 10-1 at one point -- and playing hard deep into the third.

Goaltender Tim Thomas finished with 26 saves, but was not sharp.

”We had great opportunities,“ Florida coach Peter Horachek said. ”I thought our chances were better than theirs, but we didn’t capitalize on our chances. They capitalized on theirs.

“We didn’t really get a save tonight, but that’s where it is (with our goaltending right now).”

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, and it was Johansen’s line -- Jenner and Horton -- doing all the damage.

At 15:33, Johansen carried the puck wide of Thomas, drew him out of the net and wrapped the puck behind him. Jenner was right there to bury it.

At 18:02, Johansen and Jenner reversed roles. This time, Jenner skated wide of Thomas, waited for him to commit, then spun around and, with a backhand pass, centered the puck for Johansen.

Johansen has three goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating in the Blue Jackets’ last two games.

With the Panthers’ buzzing, the Blue Jackets took a 3-1 lead with 2:14 remaining in the third on Foligno’s wrister that got through Thomas.

“That’s a huge goal for us,” Richards said. “You look at that game -- it’s 2-1, but they have chance after chance, and we’re struggling to get out of our end. And then that kind of happened out of nowhere. It’s 3-1, and it feels different.”

The Blue Jackets pushed the lead to 4-1 when the fourth line contributed, first with a massive forecheck and, eventually, with a Letestu goal at 9:28.

NOTES: Columbus D David Savard (illness) returned to the lineup after missing four games. ... Florida C Aleksander Barkov missed his fifth straight game with a knee sprain. ... Panthers D Erik Gudbranson returned to the lineup after spending three games as a healthy scratch. ... The Blue Jackets have won six straight games in the series, dating back to the 2007-08 season. ... Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen declined to comment on reports that Columbus is among the clubs involved in trade talks with the New York Rangers regarding captain Ryan Callahan. Rangers GM Glen Sather made it known that unless Callahan signs an extension with the Rangers, he will be traded by the Friday 3 p.m. roster freeze for the Olympics.