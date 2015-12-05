Panthers top Jackets for 5th straight win

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant figured his club wouldn’t have much gas in the tank after playing four games in six nights, all on the road.

Good thing the Panthers were playing the Columbus Blue Jackets, because too much energy wasn’t required.

Center Aleksander Barkov scored off his backhand in the fourth round of a shootout, leading the Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets before 14,062 in Nationwide Arena.

Florida left winger Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the third round of the shootout to keep the game alive.

“We’re not giving up a whole lot right now,” Gallant said. We’re playing really well defensively. Smart, hard, physical.

“I was a little worried about the energy level, but the guys came out and skated hard and worked hard. We set the tone. They must have known they have a day off on Saturday.”

The Panthers have won five straight for the first time since Dec. 10-19, 2013.

Center Vincent Trocheck scored his eighth goal of the season for Florida, while back-up goaltender Al Montoya -- giving starter Roberto Luongo a breather -- finished with 22 saves.

“We’ve been allowing a lot less goals, really relying on our goaltending,” Huberdeau said. “Tonight was a classic example where we played really smart and stingy on one end, and waited for a bounce on the other. Vinny (Trocheck) got it tonight, but everybody has taken a turn.”

The Blue Jackets lost three straight for the first time since coach John Tortorella took over on Oct. 21.

Tortorella blasted the Blue Jackets for looking past the Panthers.

”To me, it was a little bit of a lack of respect for the opponent,“ Tortorella said. ”I don’t understand how we can disrespect an opponent when we’re looking up at all 29 teams.

“It’s another lesson we have to learn as we keep plugging along here, trying to get ourselves well.”

Center Michael Chaput scored for the Blue Jackets, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 30 saves.

The Blue Jackets had four minutes of power-play time in the final 5:56 of regulation, but could not capitalize, continuing a long struggle with the man-advantage.

Dating back to Nov. 14, the Blue Jackets have gone 0-for-24 on the power play over nine games.

“It’s the perfect time for the power play to step up,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “We got nothing out of it. Huge part of the game, and we got nothing.”

The Blue Jackets killed off a full two-minute 4-on-3 power play late in the overtime after Columbus was called for too many men on the ice.

The Panthers carried play in the first period, but didn’t get on the board until a fluke goal scored early in the second.

It looked like Trochek, set up below the left circle, was trying to pass the puck across the goal mouth.

Instead, the puck kicked off the right skate of Blue Jackets defenseman Justin Falk and shot in the net past Bobrovsky at 1:16 of the second.

The Blue Jackets drew even later in the second, thanks to a goal from the newly-configured fourth line.

Chaput, called up from minor league Lake Erie on Tuesday, found space in front of Montoya and waited on a teammate to find him with the puck.

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Bodnarchuk, who was called up from the minors just a week earlier, made a crisp centering pass, and Chaput lifted the puck up and over Montoya’s extended right pad at 12:49.

It was Chaput’s second career goal in 51 NHL games.

The Blue Jackets got a scare late in the second.

With 9.4 seconds remaining, Bobrovsky stopped a shot by Florida’s Eric Gudbranson through traffic, but it appeared to strike him in the throat.

After clutching the puck, Bobrovsky slowly fell forward to the ice as play was blown dead. He was checked by trainers, but remained in the game and came back out for the third period.

NOTES: After hinting at lineup changes, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella pulled a whopper just before faceoff last night: Veteran LW Scott Hartnell was made a healthy scratch. Hartnell took a late penalty leading to a game-winning power play goal by Montreal on Tuesday. ... Panthers C Aleksander Barkov has become a defensive dynamo for Florida. During the five-game win streak, he’s held the opponent’s top centers -- New York Islanders’ John Tavares, Detroit’s Pavel Datsyuk, St. Louis’ David Backes, Nashville’s Mike Ribeiro and Columbus’ Ryan Johansnen -- without any points. ... The Blue Jackets signed former players C Manny Malhotra and D Jan Hejda to minor league tryout contracts.