Preview: Panthers at Blues

The one knock on the St. Louis Blues entering the season was whether the offense could produce on a consistent basis. The Blues appeared intent on burying that notion in Thursday’s opener, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes en route to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Jaroslav Halak, coming off a 28-save performance, will be in goal again when St. Louis hosts the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

The Panthers found the right blend of youth and experience in their season-opening 4-2 win in Dallas. Tim Thomas made 25 saves in a triumphant return after deciding to sit out last season and second overall pick Aleksander Barkov scored a pivotal goal as Florida looks to erase the memory of last season’s trainwreck, when it finished with the league’s worst record. It was the first appearance in goal for the 39-year-old Thomas since April 2012.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-0-0): Barkov, 18, became the youngest player to score in an NHL game since January 1944. His tying tally, which ignited a three-goal rally, dwarfed the performance of Marcel Goc, who registered his first two-goal game since Nov. 18, 2010. It certainly didn’t overshadow the Florida debut of Thomas, who has already been labeled the “backbone of the team” by Scottie Upshall.

ABOUT THE BLUES (1-0-0): Vladimir Sobotka tallied one of the first three goals for St. Louis, but he was lauded by coach Ken Hitchcock for his overall play despite being dropped from the second to the fourth line. Sobotka not only provided the Blues with an early 2-0 lead but he won seven of nine faceoffs. “To me, I don’t know how to describe it other than he’s such an important player ... he’s just an important player,” Hitchcock said.

OVERTIME

1. Halak has dominated the Panthers, posting a 7-1-0 record and 1.86 goals-against average against them.

2. Florida hasn’t started a season 2-0-0 since the 2005-06 campaign.

3. Blues LW Alexander Steen missed Friday’s practice after having a tooth knocked out. He is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Panthers 2