Preview: Panthers at Blues

With a team-leading 17 goals and five in as many games, Vladimir Tarasenko has the St. Louis Blues making a charge in the Central Division standings. The 22-year-old Russian looks to propel St. Louis into sole possession of first place in the division when the club hosts the Florida Panthers on Monday. Paul Stastny responded to being publicly challenged by coach Ken Hitchcock by scoring twice as the Blues overcame an early three-goal deficit en route to a 6-4 triumph over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

Florida opens a three-game road trip on a high after skating to a 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Saturday for its fourth win in six contests (4-1-1). Nick Bjugstad followed a two-goal, one-assist performance in Thursday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus by recording one of each against the Sabres. The 22-year-old Bjugstad leads the Panthers with 11 goals and 17 points but was held off the scoresheet in his one career meeting with the Blues.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (11-7-7): Rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad notched three assists on Saturday and has six points in his last four games. The top overall pick of this year’s draft has set up 13 goals this season to tie the franchise record for a rookie blue-liner set by Dmitry Kulikov in 2009-10. Brad Boyes scored against his former team in Buffalo and will face another club with which he played parts of five seasons.

ABOUT THE BLUES (17-8-2): Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal and assisted on man-advantage tallies by T.J. Oshie and Stastny versus the Islanders. The defenseman leads the league in power-play assists (12) and resides one man-advantage point shy of the NHL lead shared by Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos and Pittsburgh superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin (15). Joakim Lindstrom recorded his first three assists of the season against New York after being a healthy scratch the previous two games, although he could once again be a spectator should Alex Steen return from a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis G Martin Brodeur is expected to start on Monday after recording his 689th career win in relief against New York.

2. Florida C Dave Bolland is a game-time decision versus the Blues after being sidelined since Oct. 17 with a groin injury.

3. St. Louis went 3-for-5 on the power play against the Islanders after failing on all 14 opportunities in its previous four games.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Panthers 1