Preview: Panthers at Bruins

With Tim Thomas sidelined with a lower-body injury, the Florida Panthers look to find another solution on Thursday, when they visit the veteran goaltender’s former employer in the Boston Bruins. The two-time Vezina and 2011 Conn Smythe Trophy winner with the Bruins, Thomas has seen the punchless Panthers drop six straight (0-2-4) to plummet into seventh place in the Atlantic Division. Although Scottie Upshall recorded his first career multi-goal performance with the franchise, Florida suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton on Tuesday before general manager Dale Tallon generated headlines with a late-night meeting.

“There will be changes ...,” Tallon told the Miami Herald. “I don’t make rash decisions. None of us are happy. I have to fix this, and I will. We’re better than this.” Boston can echo a similar sentiment after falling to 1-3-1 in its last five contests with a 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas on Tuesday. Tyler Seguin and Rich Peverley, who were part of a seven-player offseason deal, came back to haunt their former team by scoring in the bonus format.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Florida), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-8-4): Tallon does support coach Kevin Dineen in the latter’s bid to turn around the team’s fortunes, according to the newspaper. For his part, Dineen is interested in getting his team off to better starts. “It seems we get behind before the engines start revving,” Dineen told the team’s website. “We need to start in first and floor it. We need to set the tone. This has to change.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (8-5-1): Brad Marchand is doing anything he can to alter his luck this season - including softening the second syllable of his last name. The pesky Nova Scotia native is known for his constant chirping on the ice, but his game has been eerily quiet with just one goal and three assists. “Everything’s not just going to go right in one night,” Marchand told ESPN Boston. “It’s a slow process and you’ve got to make sure you stay positive through it all, but hopefully I can get it back on track here soon.”

OVERTIME

1. Boston won its fifth straight game versus Florida with a 3-2 triumph on Oct. 17.

2. The Panthers are 2-for-25 on the power play in their last 10 games.

3. Bruins RW Reilly Smith, who scored the game-winning goal on Oct. 17, has collected an assist in each of his past two contests.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Panthers 1